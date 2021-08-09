BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

From credit to cyber, RIMAN lists top business risks

...ahead conference on risk management in digital era

In the last two decades, the risk to Nigerian businesses has evolved from traditional loan repayment default to the prominent cyber-hacking and identity theft, according to Magnus Nnoka, president, Risk Management of Nigeria (RIMAN), during a courtesy call to BusinessDay ahead of their annual national conference on risk management in digital era. With companies identifying…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿