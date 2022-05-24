2022 Pitcher Festival kicks off

The 2022 Pitcher Festival of Creativity has started with the release of the Pitcher Awards shortlist. The organizers say physical event will return in 2023, while all programmes for 2022 will proceed online.

The Pitcher Awards entries were judged by 6 independent juries. The 6 categories include Channel, Craft, Digital, Entertainment, Good and Heritage. The Craft category is new for 2022, but according to the organizers, the category has performed well, competing favourably with other categories in terms of number of entries.

The CEO of CHINI Africa and Chairman of the festival, Nnamdi Ndu said “we see progress in terms of quality of entries. It was quite heart-warming to hear the jurors say repeatedly, ‘the standards have gone up this year’. We hope this will be sustained and that African creativity will begin to get the respect it deserves on the world stage”.

The Heritage category includes entries in Film, Audio, Print, Design and Outdoor and Activations. The Channel category includes entries in Use of Media, Use of Data, Use of Insights and Strategy, PR and Reputation Management and Integrated Campaigns; while the Digital category covers works in Social Media, Messaging, Apps, Websites, Novel and devices as well as the Integrated Digital campaign, newly introduced this year. The Good category includes subcategories for work done by for NonprofitOrganizations, a second subcategory includes works done by For-Profit Organizations. Entries in Entertainment were submitted under Entertainment Film, Live Events, Sports, Comic Skits, Use of Music and Music Video.