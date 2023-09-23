Abuja Continental: A new landmark of luxury

Situated at the very centre of Abuja, Abuja Continental stands as a testament to the fusion of nature and sophistication, offering guests a harmonious blend of tradition, warmth, and impeccable service.

Strategically positioned just 40 minutes away from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and in close proximity to the Federal Secretariat and the International Conference Center, the hotel boasts an enviable location that combines convenience with accessibility.

Continental Hotels, a name synonymous with luxury, excellence, and unparalleled hospitality, proudly announces the latest addition to its esteemed portfolio – Abuja Continental.

This acquisition marks a milestone for the brand as it extends its legacy of providing world-class accommodations and services to the heart of Nigeria’s capital city.

“We are thrilled to welcome Abuja Continental into our family. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine luxury hospitality,” said Karl Hala, the Group General Manager of Continental Hotels.

Read also: Abuja Continental Hotel celebrates women with special event, discount

“With our commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences, Abuja Continental is all set to offer a seamless blend of comfort, personalized services, and elegance that will resonate with local and international travellers,” he added.

The heart of Abuja Continental lies in its exquisitely furnished guest rooms and suites, promising a premium sleep experience for each guest.

The hotel takes pride in its diverse culinary offerings, boasting an impressive array of five distinct food & beverage outlets tailored to cater to the varied tastes and cultures of its discerning clientele.

At the epicentre of Abuja Continental’s offerings is its expansive Conference Center, a true embodiment of versatility and sophistication.

Read also: Luxury: 6 Best places to spend N1M in Abuja

The Ladi Kwali Conference Center is equipped to accommodate a wide range of occasions, from large-scale conferences and corporate meetings to intimate social gatherings.

With the capacity to host up to 2,000 business meeting attendees, gala dinners, seminars, and more, the centre can be easily customized to suit gatherings of various sizes.

In an age where experiences define the essence of luxury, Abuja Continental is primed to set new standards, enveloping its guests in a world of luxury and comfort that leaves an indelible mark.

As the Abuja Continental joins the Continental Hotels Group, it brings with it the promise of a refined and unparalleled hospitality experience.

The synergy between luxury and comfort, combined with the legacy of the Continental Hotels Group, ensures that the Abuja Continental will stand as a beacon of excellence in the heart of Nigeria’s capital.