Abuja Continental Hotel celebrates women with special event, discount

The month of March delivers unique opportunities to celebrate women all over the world. Abuja Continental Hotel is proud to join the rest of the world in making this women’s month extra special.

“We are glad to join the world in celebrating International Women’s Day this year. The theme for 2023 #EmbraceEquity is an essential part of our work culture. At the Abuja Continental Hotel, we are constantly evolving DEI policies and practices that create and encourage an inclusive workplace that attracts a diverse pool of talent from various cultural backgrounds.This, we believe, will help us achieve a fair and equitable workplace where everyone feels like they are treated with respect”.

In line with celebrating women, Abuja Continental Hotel marked the International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023 with a curated exhibition by female entrepreneurs who displayed a variety of art and lifestyle products- tagged ‘Entrepremoms’. The event attracted over 500 participants at the Ladi Kwali Conference Center.

In the evening of March 8, the hotel hosted a vibrant awards dinner supported by Inmate Arts &Media (iam), CIG Motors Company Ltd, Teroka Wellness International, 7UP Bottling Company Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Barok Nigeria Ltd and Jacaranda Casino.

The special occasion brought together women from all walks of life.

However, every Friday throughout March 2023, all women coming into lunch or dine at its Papillon Restaurant, will enjoy a 50 percent discount.

As well, on Mothers’ Day, March 19, 2023, each mother is sure to relish the hotel’s special Mother’s Day Sunday brunch.

The hotel insisted that it is “geared to ensure that this March is indeed a special one for all our clients, especially women”.