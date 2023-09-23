Embracing digital transformation, key to mitigate risks, remain relevant – Tech Expert

Embracing digital transformation has been identified as a business imperative to seize opportunities, mitigate risks, and remain relevant in an increasingly digital-centric ecosystem.

Sean Olabode Badiru, Co-Founder of Africa Tech Hub and Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) Ogun State Branch, who made this statement while facilitating an insightful session on ‘Harnessing the Power of Strategic Digital Transformation,’ stressed that with the rise of many information technology systems, digitalization is fast becoming the order of the day.

Technology is being infused into multiple sectors as a means of enhancing efficiency and fostering innovation.

Badiru has also urged members of the Institute to leverage digital technologies, strategies and tools to improve organisational output, streamline operations and radically enhance customer experiences.

He noted that utilizing the relevant digital systems was no longer an option, but a mandate needed to boost efficiency and keep up with the rapidly evolving landscape.

Read also: Leveraging digital transformation for growth in informal trade

According to him, “Embracing digital transformation is not merely a choice but a business imperative to seize opportunities, mitigate risks, and remain relevant in an increasingly digital-centric ecosystem. As organizations navigate the ever-evolving global marketplace, the integration of digital technologies has emerged as a strategic imperative for sustaining competitiveness and fostering innovation”.

Badiru also noted that when integrating technological systems into the workplace, it is important to critically assess multiple factors, such as the digital literacy index of the workforce, and the specific goals and objectives that these structures are set up to achieve. This would ensure that these digital systems fully maximize work output.

He further noted that constructing a compelling business case for digital transformation is a pivotal endeavour for organizations seeking to embark on this transformative journey. “The business case should elucidate the strategic roadmap, delineating milestones and timelines, as well as the required resources and expertise.

Read also: Tech4Dev partners NESG, others to drive digital transformation in Edo state

“Effective stakeholder communication and alignment are essential, ensuring that the business case garners support from key decision-makers and is integrated into the organization’s broader strategic planning.”

Badiru stated that it is imperative, that organizations always have the future in mind when implementing any digital strategies. He believes that regularly empowering members of the workforce with up-to-date skills, and conducting a regular sensitization on industry trends and emerging technologies would guard against any disruptions and prepare the organization for any new opportunities.”

In an era characterized by rapid change and evolving landscapes, the imperative to future-proof your organization is paramount. This involves fostering a culture of innovation that encourages novel ideas at all levels and investing in continuous learning and skill development to empower your workforce.

Read also: Digital transformation to propel African internet economy into golden age

“Future-proofing your organisation requires a multifaceted approach that combines adaptability, innovation, ethical practices, and a customer-centric mindset to embrace the opportunities and navigate the disruptions of an ever-changing future,” he said.

Badiru added that organisations had a lot to gain from adapting to the emerging digital systems, and a lot to lose if they neglected them. He believes digitalisation would help companies effectively manage risk, and journey through the marketplace horizon with a feeling of certainty.

“In today’s digital age, strategic digital transformation is the compass that guides organizations toward a brighter, more innovative, and resilient future. Embrace the digital revolution, and let it propel your organisation toward new heights of competitiveness and sustainability.”