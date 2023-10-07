Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce hosts biggest golf tournament in 8yrs

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has concluded plans to host its biggest amateur golf tournament since its inception eight years ago on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Ikeja Golf Club.

Uwamai Igein, chairman at NBCC and managing director at Domai Signs Limited in his speech during a parley with reporters explained that the tournament is open to every corporate organisation willing to partner with the chamber and network with other firms.

“The NBCC golf tournament has been taking place since 2015. It is all about networking, trade, commerce, and about us talking to each other on and off the course.

It is all about business, how to promote trade and investments among members,” he explained.

Igein said that the maiden edition of the tournament recorded about 12 corporate participants, but interestingly has grown over the years to about 21 organisations registered for the upcoming event.

“The beauty of the tournament is that it is growing by the year in participation, contributions, and excitement of golfers and even non-golfers.

The plan also is to move it around to other states, not just between Ikeja and Ikoyi, but around the country.

If we get sponsors from Abuja, nothing stops us from going there,” he noted.

Besides, he disclosed that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the executive governor of Lagos State is expected to be the special guest of honour at the event.

Tayo Babalakin, vice-chairman at NBCC and managing director of C. Collaborative Partnership buttressing the point the tournament is aimed at grooming potential partners to the chamber and boosting business among members said; “It is an opportunity for corporate organisations to become members of NBCC, and as a matter of fact, about seventy percent of past participants are now members of the chamber.”

According to the organisers, the tournament is a mix-team competition whereby teams are scored on aggregate points recorded by both genders.

“It’s a corporate mixed-team tournament, each team is represented by four players. Aggregate points of both genders in each team will determine the overall winners.

The first tee time is billed for seven in the morning, while the second tee time is one o’clock in the afternoon.”

Furthermore, the organisers revealed that there are lots of prize benefits awaiting the winners of the tournament such as return tickets to the UK for the best team, the second team gets two nights at Marriot Hotels, Ikeja, and the third gets two nights at GolfView Hotels.

In addition, “there are trophies for all the sponsors and winners of the tournament. The outstanding participating teams will go home with trophies from the first to the fourth positions.”

Other side attractions are refreshments on the course, and reception immediately after the games for both the golfers and non-golfers.

Sponsors of the tournament are Greenwich Merchant Bank, the major sponsor, others are Overland Properties, Jite Project Limited, Megamound Investment Ltd, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Custodian Life Assurance Ltd, AJL, Domai n Science Ltd, York Solutions, GolfView, Wakanow, and PwC, among others.

The 2022 edition of the tournament was won by the York Solution team, the AJL team was the first runners-up, and Eyeworld secured the second runners-up position.