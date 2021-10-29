Three Crowns unveils housemates for faSttestshedder weight loss reality TV show

Health and fitness conscious Nigerians are in for another exciting season of the country’s weight loss reality TV show ‘the faSttest shedder’ sponsored by Three Crown Milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO.

The names of the housemates for this fourth season of the show and their take-off weights are: Blessing Ezechidigo weighing 156.9Kg; Chioma Ezemama 115.1Kg; Dorathy Afoke Oghene 140.6Kg; Onu Elizabeth Ochanya 128.1Kg; Ememobong Nkana 148.5Kg; and Mary Uche 111.2Kg. Others are: Ngozichi Simeon 123Kg; Ogochuwu Asiegbu 120.8Kg; Temitope Ajiboye 134.7Kg; and Wuraola Bamiduro125.8Kg.

The winning housemate will win N1million and a trip to Egypt, excluding tax.

Omolara Banjoko, marketing manager, Three Crowns, has confirmed that ‘thefaSttest shedder’ reality TV show will broadcast one-hour every week on selected DSTV stations,Vox Africa UK, WAP TV andNigezieall through the three-month period.”She added that Three Crowns would also amplify the show on its social media pages @ThreeCrownsMilk onYouTube, Instagram and other relevant digital platforms with online influencers driving viewership for the programme.

Read also: Fitness Challenge: Nigerian mums endorse Three Crowns ‘Everybody is Welcome’ campaign

The‘faSttest shedder’ reality TV show,created by Seyi Olusore (Shedams), a fitness coach,features10 housemates with each weighing at least 100kgwho will be bootcamped under assisted and supervised conditions, including daily physical exercises, healthy eating habits, nutrition coaching sessions, mental and entertaining activities for a period of three months with just one aim – to help them to lose weight.

While in the house, the housemates will also be exposed to various house engagements, nutrition sessions and Three Crowns games with exciting gifts.

Season 3 winner of the show, Yetunde’s weight dropped from 118.8g to 87.2kg. She lost 26.6percent of her sheer body weight, that is31.6kg. The first runner-up was Joy whose weight was 108Kg at takeoff but ended up with 84.8kg thus shedding 23.2Kg at21.5percent.

The second and third runners-up were Adaugo and Toyin, who started off with 153.3kg and 113.1Kg, which reduced to 122.7Kg, making it a percentage Weightloss of 19.9percent, and 90.9percent; thus shedding 30.6Kg and 22.2Kg, respectively.

While reiterating the importance of the reality TVshow, Banjoko explained that the brand had always been mindful of the fact that apart from helping Nigerians stay fit and healthy, Three Crowns wants every Nigerian mum to look good and feel confident on the outside.

Hence they need to take out time to take proper care of themselves.

Yetunde, the winner of Season 3 of ‘’The faSttestshedder’’ reality TV show, said that, the initiative had helped her to solve the main health challenge which she had combatted for some time.

“At some point in my life, I was living on painkillers and they weren’t even working anymore, but experiencing these transformations in and out of my body, I feel so free! I am thankful to God and Shedams who gave me another chance at happiness despite all the criticisms and insults from people around me’’ Yetunde said.

Joy: “This amazing experience has brought my confidence back because I look so much younger than my age now.”

Adaugo: “The weekly tasks by Three Crowns milk made my stay more fun and memorable as I was always looking forward to a good distraction away from the rigorous workouts. I am so glad I embarked on this rehabilitation journey in a bid to stay healthy for my daughter, family and myself.”