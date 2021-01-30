Refreshing strawberry mango smoothie

Ingredients

Strawberry + Mango

Almond Milk. The main liquid for our smoothie Lemon Juice. Citrus is essential to the smoothie’s flavor. It makes the strawberry and mango pop to the extent that the smoothie will taste bland without it. For a cool taste experiment, try the smoothie before and after the citrus is added. You also can make this smoothie with orange juice.

Instructions

Place strawberries, mango, and yogurt in a blender. Blend on high for 30 seconds. Add in the ice cubes and blend until smooth. Pour smoothie into glasses and serve.

Note-if you like a thinner smoothie, you can add a splash of milk or coconut water.