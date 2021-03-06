Full English breakfast recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (136 grams) British baked beans

4 slices back bacon

4 pork sausages

6 ounces (170 grams) mushrooms

2 ripe tomatoes, cut in half

Small pinch of salt

2 slices black pudding

2 slices white bread

4 large eggs

Lard or cooking oil of your choice

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 200°F/95°C. Place a large, ovenproof dish in the oven to keep warm.

To a small saucepan, add the beans and keep warm over medium low heat.

Heat a large frying pan over medium heat add the bacon and sausages. Cook until the bacon is cooked and the sausage browned (turning to brown evenly). Transfer to the dish in the oven to keep warm.

To the fat from the bacon (add lard or oil if needed). Cook the mushrooms over medium heat until browned. Tranfer to the oven, keeping the fat in the pan.

Season the tomatoes with salt and add them flesh down to the same pan. Add the black pudding and cook each for 2 minutes per side. Remove and transfer to the dish in the oven.

If needed, add more lard or oil to the pan over medium high heat.Add the bread to the oil (test it by putting in a corner of bread, if it sizzles, it’s ready) and cook until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel to drain.

To the same oil add the eggs and spoon hot oil over the yolks until cooked.

Serve all the components on a plate with the bread on the side.