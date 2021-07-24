Chicken avocado salad

Ingredients
2 medium cooked chicken breasts shredded or chopped (we used rotisserie chicken)
2 ripe avocados pitted and diced
1/2 cup corn roasted, canned, or frozen
1/4 cup red or green onion minced
2 tablespoons cilantro minced (or parsley or dill)
2 tablespoons lime or lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
In a large bowl, add the shredded chicken, avocado, onion, avocados, corn, and cilantro.
Drizzle with the lime (or lemon) juice, olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss gently until all the Ingredients are combined.