At home mac and cheese recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 pound dried short pasta, such as macaroni

1 1/2 cups whole or 2% milk, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 to 3 cups shredded cheese, such as cheddar, Monterey Jack, or Colby

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon powdered mustard

Optional extras (cook before adding): ham, cooked bacon, onions, peas, mushrooms, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook the pasta. Bring about 4 quarts of salted water to a boil over high heat in a large pot. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Warm the milk. Place 1 cup of the milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Meanwhile, place the remaining 1/2 cup of milk and flour in a small bowl and whisk together until there are no lumps. When you just start to see whisps of steam rising from the warming milk, whisk in the milk-and-flour mixture. Continue whisking gently until the milk thickens slightly to the consistency of heavy cream, 3 to 4 minutes.

Read Also: Perfect roast chicken

Make the cheese sauce. Turn the heat to low and begin mixing handfuls of cheese into the milk. Stir in the salt and mustard. Stir until all the cheese has melted and the sauce is creamy. Taste and adjust the seasonings as desired. Remove the sauce from the heat.

Combine the pasta and cheese sauce. Place the pasta and 1/2 of the cheese sauce in a large serving bowl. Stir to coat the pasta evenly. Add the remaining sauce and any extra add-ins and stir to combine. If you’d like a looser sauce, add up to another 1/4 cup milk if desired. Serve the mac and cheese immediately while still warm.

RECIPE NOTES

Baked mac and cheese: If you have a little extra time, you can bake the macaroni and cheese to give it a golden crust. Pour the prepared mac and cheese into a casserole dish, cover with a lid or aluminum foil, and bake at 350°F for 30 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with breadcrumbs and a few pats of butter if desired, and bake uncovered for another 15 to 20 minutes, until the top is golden and the interior is bubbly.