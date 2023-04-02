Author to fund non-profit Foundation with proceeds from book sales

Monday Paul Ebosede, a Nigerian author, has said that all proceeds from his book sales would be directed to fund the Moma Cares Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to supporting the less privileged in society.

Ebosede revealed this during the launch of his new book, ‘Grass to Grace,’ saying it was inspired by his personal story of hope and resilience.

“I want to encourage people who are still struggling financially and help them find their footing in their business ventures. Know that success is not overnight and that everyone must go through a process before they can see results,” he said.

Speaking further, Ebosede, who doubles as the co-founder and executive director of sentinel resources and capital investment said his ultimate goal is to inspire people to see beyond their backgrounds.

“I want people to read my story and be inspired and that as long as you’re still among the living, there is hope for you,” he said.

“Moreover, the proceeds from the book will be directed towards helping the Moma Cares Foundation achieve its aim of empowering individuals and communities,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of education in breaking the cycle of poverty and inequality, and expressed the foundation’s commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals in the long run.

“Nobody is useless. It is only a lack of opportunity that makes kids on the streets appear useless to society,” he further said.

According to him, “My Foundation’s aim is to grant opportunities to children that cannot afford education, whether they have parents or not. Our target is to reach out to at least 100 children of school age across different states in Nigeria, and sponsor them to become graduates.”

In line with that, the author called on individuals who may not be able to reach out directly to the poor, to come through foundations like Moma to make their contribution to society, stating that partnerships and collaborations were crucial in achieving a better world.