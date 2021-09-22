Energy Capital partners NGA to promote gas development at industry event

Energy Capital and Power, an investment platform for the energy sector, is partnering with the Nigerian Gas Association to promote gas development and monetization at the upcoming US-Africa energy forum (USAEF) in Houston, Texas, December 2021

In attendance will be Ed Ubong, president of the NGA and managing director of Shell Nigeria Gas, who is confirmed as a speaker at the two-day event.

The event, which connects American stakeholders with African energy opportunities, will give room for the NGA to offer insights into and open up the conversation on West African gas utilization and also promote the advancement of Nigerian natural gas as the preferred energy source in the country.

Read also: Shell’s energy transition can contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth

“The Nigerian gas value chain offers a series of integrated foreign investment and export opportunities for U.S. entities, and the NGA is excited to promote these opportunities at USAEF 2021,” said Taji Ogbe, the NGA’s executive secretary, “Sitting on over 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Nigeria has been increasingly active in spearheading large-scale LNG and gas utilization projects aimed at monetizing abundant reserves, diversifying energy sources, reducing gas flaring practices and creating gas-based industries.”

“With the confirmation and participation of the NGA, we can expect further engagement with Nigerian companies, entities, and project developers. As the leading oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria’s presence at USAEF 2021 will help reflect the magnitude of investment opportunities within West African energy markets and on the continent as a whole,” said James Chester, Senior Director at ECP.

In recent years, the African natural gas value chain has become the preferred destination for foreign direct investment – not only because the continent holds over 500 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves, but also because natural gas is a critical step in the global energy transition and provision of clean, affordable power. Under the Biden Administration, the U.S. has made clear its commitment to supporting developing countries in their own pursuit of low- or zero-carbon economies.

The USAEF is proud to partner with the African Energy Chamber, Texas-West Africa Chamber of Commerce, Rystad Energy, Oil and Gas Global Network, United States Energy Association, and Kanflooens, alongside the Nigerian Gas Association.