When Life Grants a Second Chance-A Review of Ufuomaee’s A Small World

Title: A Small World: The Accused

Author: Ufuomaee

Year of Publication: 2023

Number of Pages: 316

Category: Fiction​

If you’re familiar with Ufuomaee’s writing style, you’ll recognize that her books offer a delightful and effortless reading experience. They create a warm and enjoyable atmosphere, filled with narratives that make you eager to discuss the characters with friends. ‘A Small World’ is no exception.

Given that her novels follow an ongoing series format; each new book continues the narrative from its predecessors. If you haven’t explored her earlier works, there might be a brief sense of disorientation initially. Nevertheless, the book stands as a captivating read on its own. For those who have been avid followers of her previous series, the wait is over, and the story unfolds with promise of an intriguing continuation.

Right from the start, the book unfolds like the opening scene of a captivating movie, introducing early elements of drama with terms like “arrest,” “suicide,” and “murder,” hinting at more intense moments ahead.

True to the author’s distinctive writing style, readers vividly visualize the unfolding scenes, anticipating even more dramatic moments to come.

The narrative is presented in the first person, with each character recounting their unique perspective. While the book introduces numerous characters demanding close attention, their intricate connections ensure you won’t easily forget any of them, dispelling worries about potential forgetfulness. The author’s ability to remember all the characters herself may leave you impressed.

The book touches on various themes such as commitment, second chances, redemption, and other profound elements. It imparts valuable lessons, from fidelity in relationships to dealing with guilt. As a Christian fiction writer, the author consistently underscores the importance of involving God in challenges without alienating non-Christian readers.

This easily digestible book, known for its smooth narrative flow and one-sitting readability, offers insights into the Nigerian prison system, fostering a deep understanding that dissuades any wish for even an enemy to experience imprisonment in Nigeria.

The book is infused with suspense, occasional humor, and, importantly, a pervasive sense of guilt. It highlights profound lessons accompanying poor decisions, emphasizing the existence of consequences. It prompts contemplation on whether one can find forgiveness for their mistakes.

The intriguing aspect of this book lies in its series format; you don’t feel disadvantaged if you haven’t read the author’s previous works. The book effectively stands alone, yet exploring her earlier books provides additional context about the characters. Regardless, you’ll grasp and appreciate the story. If you haven’t explored her earlier works, ‘A Small World’ will likely compel you to pick them up.

As the author’s books form an endless series, they consistently leave readers yearning for more.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial