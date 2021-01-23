Ways to Stand Out at Work- A Review of Ngozi Adebiyi’s Grow

Title: Grow

Author: Ngozi Adebiyi

Year of Publication: 2017

Number of Pages: 158

Category: Self Improvement

Grow is a collection of articles that were published in a newspaper and also in blogs and is full of instructive ideas presented in digestible bite-sizes.

The book uses a range of options including real life events and movie references to reveal a pathway for leading yourself and others towards a goal/business success or career achievement and life.

Grow puts forward novel thematic drift not always associated with career, the workplace and entrepreneurship (e.g. are you a diaper leader? What are you minding? What are you incapable of? Soft skills are new hard skills etc.). Ngozi Adebiyi, however, deftly switches between and around the themes with elegance, carrying the reader along and leaving no one confused about her direction or message. Some of the topics seem to be addressed in a simplistic way and each can be taken as a nugget.

The book will have you thinking about how to get the passion back in your career.

Many today aspire to have purpose or meaning in our career, so much so we seek for ways up to the pinnacle of life as best to improve the quality of our lives. Unfortunately, most of do not have a hang of the traits and behaviors that can ensure we excel in our chosen careers.

Ngozi Adebiyi who is CEO of Outsidein HR (as well as author of Grow), reveals her yearning to share some of what she had learned from books and from the mistakes she has gone through in her career culminating in the desire to help and challenge people with the same or similar goal .

The writing is clear, and the tenderness with which Adebiyi writes is inspiring. Each chapter consists of illustrations and beautiful designs packed in an easy-to-read format.

The book is a brilliant answer to possible questions on emotional intelligence, business partnering, ownership mindset, leadership and more.

Grow targets employees at all levels of an organization who want to bring a significant transformation within their company. And coming from a woman who has gained her experience working as an HR expert & consultant with and from several leading firms.

The best way to read “Grow” is slowly – deliberately, bite after bite digest the chunks of nutritious career sustenance. At over 150 pages, it becomes a rewarding and relatable experience. You can enter and exit every page of this illustrated book on whatever page you choose. It is that accessible.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree