Ways to Make it Impossible to Get Fired from Your Job -A Review of Nnamdi Ibe’s Unsackable

Title: Unsackable

Author: Nnamdi Ibe

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 112

Category: Self Help

Nnamdi Ibe has penned a book that is beneficial to employees and provides them with instructions on how to increase their visibility in the workplace. The idea of one’s employment being terminated is one that the vast majority of people dread, but sadly, it is a part of life that cannot be avoided. Keeping a level head in the workplace is no longer enough now that the economic downturn is continuing to make its presence felt as it has been for some time.

Ibe emphasizes early on in the book that he intended for this book, “Unsackable,” to be readable by any type of employee, from an entry-level employee all the way up to the most senior employee in the company, and he does so repeatedly throughout the remainder of the book.

Ibe gives some pointers on how to keep from getting fired from your job. The requirement of becoming a problem solver, increasing one’s value at work, and increasing one’s productivity in the modern world is one of the indisputable lessons that can be drawn from this book.

Ibe serves as a useful reminder that there is more to life than working to make ends meet, and he offers concrete advice on how to thrive in one’s professional environment rather than merely surviving in it. Despite the fact that it may appear to be obvious, and despite the fact that some readers may have the want to skip over some of the pages, the reminder to flourish is just what some readers may need.

His writing style, despite the fact that it leads to humorous anecdotes (particularly those about his wife), can at times make it difficult to follow what it is that he is intending to express.

The workbook that was supplied in the book turned out to be the most helpful part of the book as a whole. The exercises in this book give the idea that managers have the power to make major contributions to the professional development of their personnel. On the other hand, the workbook contained a number of assignments that were impossible to complete with a manager present since most managers are too busy.

This book will be valuable to those who are prepared to take personal responsibility for their work life, and it is one that an employer can propose to staff as a resource to help them improve their work lives.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial