Two is A Company, Three is A Crowd-A Review of Ore Agbaje-Williams’s The Three of Us

Title: The Three of Us

Author: Ore Agbaje-Williams

Year of Publication: 2023

Number of Pages: 188

Category: Fiction

Ore Agbaje-Williams’s book cover makes it seem like there’s a juicy love triangle with a husband, wife, and mistress, but the story surprises by focusing more on the husband, wife, and the wife’s best friend. This unexpected twist adds layers of intrigue and complexity, challenging what readers might expect and keeping them hooked as they uncover the truth about the relationships.

The story digs deep into the complex dynamics of relationships and friendships, especially when there’s tension between spouses and friends. For a single woman, it’s stressful enough if friends don’t like her partner, but if they dislike her husband, things get even more tense.

Splitting the tale into three parts gives it depth, letting readers see things from each character’s perspective. It’s set in London and centers on a Nigerian housewife, her husband, and her best friend. Despite the straightforward writing style suggested by the blurb, the book effectively gets across its themes and complexities.

At first, the female friendships seem sweet, but they gradually turn into something more toxic, resembling an affair with blurred lines and one friend taking advantage of the other. This change might frustrate or anger readers, making them think about the true nature of friendship, boundaries, and loyalty.

The author skillfully uses flashbacks to give insight into the characters’ pasts or reveal important events that shape the story. It helps us understand their motivations better. But they’re careful not to get too stuck in the past, keeping the plot moving forward.

Readers might start off frustrated with certain characters’ actions, only to realize later that there’s annoying behavior from other characters. Readers might even say something like, “Someone needs to step in!” But hearing things from the characters’ perspectives could make readers rethink their judgments or stick to their initial frustration.

Considering how much Temi is in the story, the author could’ve titled this book “Temi, the troublemaker.”

The ending leaves things unresolved, which might leave readers wanting more and wondering if there’ll be a sequel.

Overall, the book dives into friendship, love, and loyalty in a way that’s both engaging and easy to get into.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial