The Unavoidable Ups And Downs Of Life – A Review of Tolu’ A Akinyemi’s A Booktiful Love

Title: A Booktiful Love

Author: Tolu’ A Akinyemi

Publisher: The Roaring Lion Newcastle

Year of Publication: 2020

Number of Pages: 63

Category: Poetry

Tolu’ A Akinyemi is a poet of deep compassion, wisdom, and humility who writes inspirational and motivational poems that are endlessly and easily quotable. You may, however, roll your eyes and dismiss the title of one of his collections, ‘A Booktiful Love,’ because you believe it is about love. In contrast, this book may leave you speechless as many of his poems are frank, uplifting, and encouraging.

This book is broken down into three sections, each of which covers a different topic. The poems in the first section are bleak at times. Poems, including some exquisite lines about women, can be found in the later sections.

Isolation is a poem written in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as other global issues addressed by the author. Yes, some poems portray a dark and desolate world. Others, on the other hand, will encourage you to get up and move around to improve your mood and quality of life. The inspirational poem “It’s Okay Not to Feel Okay” should be known by everyone.

Akinyemi’s A Booktiful Love is brimming with energy. “We will hold hands in reckless abandon/ We will lock tongues and sway our bodies to new music/ We will dream again/ Of a future without the pain of isolation.” And while some of the author’s words are difficult to grasp (which isn’t necessarily a bad thing), they add to the unique feel of your poetry world and may become so popular that the entire world uses them.

Whether the setting is in Africa or the subject is love, that longing – for hope in the midst of despair – appears repeatedly. As you read the book, you’ll notice that the author is working hard to give people who have been silenced a voice by asking probing questions and assuring them that they are not alone.

“Lets change the world, one writer at a time/ Write those words till the world gets it right/ A writer’s haven is a treasure, Akinyemi writes. The author recognizes the significance of writing.

Pleading with someone to stay in a relationship is pointless, according to the author. Although the poems in this collection cover a wide range of topics, including relationships, mental health, and political issues, some readers may not fully grasp the context of some of the poems.

Overall, this collection contains a wide range of poetry that everyone can enjoy, and it is a book to read whenever you need to feel better.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree