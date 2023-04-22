How to Land a High-Tech Job-A Review of Chisom C. Nwokwu’s A Techie’s Guide into Big Tech Companies

Title: A Techie’s Guide into Big Tech Companies

Author: Chisom C. Nwokwu

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 173

Category: Personal Development

It’s no secret that working in technology has become a popular career option for millennials; everywhere you look, young men and women are making exorbitant salaries in the area. Perhaps a young person is pondering their next move toward a career in technology. Chisom C. Nwokwu has created a complete handbook that will assist you from the beginning to the end of your job search.

This is a book that weighs quite a bit, and it is virtually exactly the same weight as a regular dictionary. Only individuals with a serious mindset will find the color of this book appealing. But, when you read the book’s synopsis, you begin to see why the book‘s outlook is comparable to that of a textbook.

Right from the start, you can feel the author’s joy. A driven, and empathetic author who will spare no detail in providing the information her readers need to succeed. If you’re a young person with high dreams of making it in the tech industry, this book is your one-stop guide to success.

As seen in the first chapter, there are a million and one ways to put your knowledge to use. If you are not committed, do not even attempt to enter the sector of technology. The sheer number of information provided in this book will either encourage you to act immediately or overwhelm you.

In addition, if you are enthusiastic about the book, you may be unsure of whether you should rush through it or take your time and read a little bit each day, taking into consideration the information that you’ve acquired from it.

Despite the book’s enormous weight, the author has written it in a way that makes it very easy to read, which will entice you to continue reading.

Given the length of the chapters, you might be surprised to learn that the author has only been working for two years. The book’s greatest strength, though, is the author’s openness to reveal details about her life in a discreet box at the end of each chapter.

More and more, she directs the reader’s attention and encourages them to make notes as the book unfolds. While taking notes from the book, you occasionally see a typo, but you don’t give it much thought because you’re too focused on the important points at hand.

It’s possible that this book will bore you to tears if you have no interest in coding at all, but it could very well contain material that helps you land the job of your dreams in any field.

The book is loaded with helpful information and advice that may be put into practice for upcoming job interviews. Even if you have no interest in the field of technology, you can still pick up a lot of useful information from reading this book.

The chapter-ending “engineer spotlight” features interesting and informative interviews with engineers. Through these accounts, the reader gains insight into the lives of real people. You feel compelled to look up the interviewees on Google after reading the interview.

The author is kind enough to provide cover letter, referral letter samples, and interview preparation guide towards the book’s conclusion.

After you’ve completed reading it, you can either lend it to a friend who wants to get into the technology sector or buy them a copy so they can start reading it and following the information it offers right away to progress their own career.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial