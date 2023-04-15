Your past shouldn’t hold you back -A review of Ololade Nafisat Ejemdibia’s Journey to Fame

Title: Journey to Fame

Author: Ololade Nafisat Ejemdibia

Year of Publication: 2022

Number of Pages: 64

Category: Short Stories

Ololade Nafisat Ejemdibia mentions at the outset of “Journey to Fame” that few people ever make it to the top without first facing and overcoming adversity.

As you begin reading, you’ll notice that each chapter has a title that summarizes what’s covered in that section of the book, just as the book’s title explains what the book is about.

Throughout the reader’s journey, the author uses every occurrence that occurs within the pages of the book as a source of motivation and encouragement. On the other hand, not everyone in these stories is spared from suffering and tragedy. While the reader is made aware of their suffering, they are also given reassurance that their agony will only last a short time.

Stories like that of a young mother who, despite having a young child, went on to become a medical doctor and became the most sought-after candidate for academic scholarships and awards. To a widow who had grown weary of life, to an expert in event management, and to a musical group that was unsure of themselves but eventually became famous.

As the stories demonstrates, there are situations in which the mistakes we have made in the past can act as a driving force to propel us toward improved performance in the future. The characters in the book exhibit a great deal of resiliency.

If you are going through a challenging period in your life right now, reading this book will provide you with some consolation and encouragement in the form of the realization that you are not the only person going through it.

The book is seasoned with Yoruba language and pidgin, both of which make it more accessible to a reader who is a native of Nigeria.

Because this book is not difficult to understand and gets straight to the point, it is an excellent choice for people who do not like reading books that are either very lengthy or very thick. The author, on the other hand, could have benefited from using the services of a professional editor because there were errors in some parts of the book.

After finishing the book, you will be inspired to persevere in the face of adversity. Despite the fact that the stories’ conclusions were somewhat obvious, there was a lot to learn from each individual chapter of the book.

Teenagers and young adults would benefit greatly from reading this book.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial