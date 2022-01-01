Find new and better ways to plan and carry out your goals- A review of Dr. Faith Obafemi’s effective planning and execution

Title: Effective Planning and Execution: A Comprehensive Guide to Planning

Author: Dr. Faith Obafemi

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2020

Number of Pages: 137

Category: Personal and Professional Development

Many people struggle with planning on both a personal and a professional level while others find it so simple that they are perplexed as to why others struggle. In her book “Effective Planning and Execution,” Dr. Faith Obafemi, a lecturer turned author, explains that anyone who is patient can significantly improve their planning skills, which is exactly what we all need as of January 1st.

Dr. Faith Obafemi begins with a definition of planning, and the book reads like a textbook from beginning to end. The book, which is only a few pages long but packed with useful information, outlines common barriers to effective planning that anyone with a slacker mentality would identify right away, as well as methods for creating a plan. The book, however, is more than just a planning guide.

Effective Planning and Execution appears to be spiritual, as it contains several bible references from which the author draws inspiration, and those who enjoy books about the Christian faith may enjoy this one as well. The author then motivates the reader to strive for greatness and success, and it’s clear that she’s lived and breathed each of her claims.

The author’s strategies are concise and to the point. Her suggestions, on the other hand, aren’t exactly ground-breaking, but the advice is timeless and applicable to all facets of life – business, personal, and professional.

Writing things down, according to Dr. Faith Obafemi, has a powerful effect, especially when it comes to planning and goal-setting. Every success book includes a call to action as part of the message. This is unsurprising given that changing your living situation necessitates action. However, the author advises waiting until you know where you’re going.

This sticks with you and inspires you to review your life and find your purpose. The book serves as a gentle reminder of what one should be doing with one’s life. And once you’ve found your calling, you can’t wait to get out of bed and get started on your life plan.

The remaining chapters of Effective Planning and Execution are all about how to carry out your plan. Although the author appears to be concentrating on application in this book, the key teachings should have been compacted into a few chapters rather than a great number of them.

This book may be of assistance to you if you struggle to plan for the things you know you need to accomplish and need some advice to help you enter 2022 motivated and ready to act.

Have a prosperous and fruitful 2022!

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree