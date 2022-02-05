Becoming somebody from nobody- A review of Tomide Olukuade’s The February Code

Title: The February Code: Seven Ancient Protocols that accelerate you from behind to the front in life and business

Author: Tomide Olukuade

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 130

Category: Self-Development

February is a unique month for a number of reasons. Not only is it the month of love, but it is also the month of leap years. Despite having only 28 or 29 days, the second month of the year has been found to be jam-packed with interesting facts. Tomide Olukuade’s The February Code does an excellent job of analyzing the significance of the month of February.

His ideas are innovative, and you have to wonder how he views things from a different perspective. Based on the information Olukuade provides about the second month of the year, you can deduce that the author was born in February. His enthusiasm is contagious, and you may find yourself scribbling furiously.

This is a quick read that appears to be able to be read in any order; skip chapters and read it whenever you need a pick-me-up. Despite the book’s title, the topics presented persuade the reader to take a risk in their lives.

Olukuade’s recommendations are straightforward, but they are frequently ignored. On the basis of the month of February, he proposes seven protocols.

Read also: Netflix reviews for the week

According to the first chapter of the book, the front row is neither a myth nor a designated seating area for specific individuals. He’s emphasizing the fact that many people believe they’re too small to ever achieve greatness.

Some of the people he mentions include Thomas A. Edison, Kamala Harris, and Kechi Okwuchi. He told stories about great thinkers, politicians, and singers, among others. It’s a book packed with affirmations and stories.

Olukuade’s book is chock-full of sound advice on taking charge. He says that as humans, we’re great at finding a variety of reasons to limit our abilities. He suggests that if you’ve developed a bad habit of constantly making excuses, it’s time to stop.

And there’s something in his writing that isn’t at all judgmental. Take this piece of advice on how to reinvent yourself: “All you have to do is stay human; be the type of human who fails, learns, and moves forward.”

If we heed all of Olukuade’s advice, we will almost certainly become great. And if you want to be recognized by society and have people know about you, you must demonstrate your worth.

This book will most likely be helpful if you want to make a significant change in your life.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree