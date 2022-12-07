Answers to your University worries as a First Year Student-A Review of Angela Ajala’s The Journey Begins

Title: The Journey Begins

Author: Angela Ajala

Publisher: WORITAL

Year of Publication: 2020

Number of Pages: 39

Category: Personal Development

Every year, tens of millions of young people make the decision to attend University, only to discover that they have conflicting feelings about campus life, such as being disoriented and having their high expectations dashed. They were unprepared for the level of difficulty presented by university.

How do young people learn to thrive in the face of pressure to succeed, how do they learn to manage their money, and how do they choose their friends? How do they come to value the campus environment? as well as many other things.

Angela Ajala’s book “The Journey Begins” attempts to guide you through some of the fundamental concepts that you must understand as a first-year university student. Written by an education professional who has spent a significant amount of time working in the field of education.

The title of the book does not immediately convey what the book is about. Nonetheless, the first few chapters of the book are sure to pique any reader’s interest. The book is brief, to the point, and quite useful.

Angela Ajala offers readers insightful advice on how to make the most of their time in the University in the pages of this straightforward book. Even though some of the themes could have been developed further, students will still be able to pick up a ton of useful suggestions from reading this book. The author provided advice on everything from social life to academics to financial problems.

Read also: When desperation turns into self-discovery-A Review of Lizzie Damilola Blackburn’s Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband?

There is no set order in which you must read the chapters of this book; you are free to move through the content at your own pace, jumping to whatever topic or information pique you interest at the time.

Although there were some useful suggestions in the book, many of them struck the reader as being excessive or irrelevant in today’s society. Furthermore, a grandparent appears to be guiding their grandchild. And the reader will feel detached for the majority of the book, but the reader will appreciate that the tone of the book is lighthearted, as if speaking directly to the reader.

Overall, the book contains some fantastic suggestions for things to do that may help a student choose how he wants to handle situations ahead of time so that he does not simply fall into what everyone else is doing or not doing in specific scenarios.

This book will be incredibly instructional and helpful in preparing first-year university students for what is to come.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial