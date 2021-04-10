All you need to know about Success Soul Shakes

When a writer treats a particular topic and makes you fall in love with it, he or she deserves to be saluted accordingly. That is why despite the fact that David Dokun is a First time writer, he has produced what can be considered a great book in finding The Solution to Setbacks, Struggles, Failure in career or business, Poor performance, Frustration and Poor self-esteem.

In the 381-page book, Dokun is so passionate in his exposition on success that even anyone reading the book becomes engrossed.

The author puts the foundation upon which we can think progress in perspective, he also vividly and systematically establishes the steps to achieving greatness.

Reflecting on his early experience as an employee, he described a time his high flying career flipped in what appeared like a quick succession of bad events, and he found himself staring down the barrel and about to be fired. In a positive reversal that took about six months and applying some of the concepts shared in the book he landed a mercurial career shift that shot him ahead of his contemporaries.

Dokun believes anyone can achieve this same turnaround and even better. This is one of the outcomes the book will help readers achieve.

Dokun explains that most of the prevalent erroneous perspectives and perceptions of success in our society has forged mental strongholds in their hosts, and have to be dealt with at a micro-level for there to be any form of ‘deliverance’.

He said a survey across several career people and entrepreneurs preceded the selection of fifty-two words that means success to them both personally and professionally.

He noted that our world today is filled with so much misconception about success. The most rampant understanding and representation of success is heavily tilted towards the amount of material acquisition and level of visible social significance a person has.

Also, there has been an increased tendency for people to focus their expectations on the contribution of the supernatural. Most individuals fail to play their part, do little yet expect so much, and make comparisons with other successful people without understanding their stories.

He goes on to look at the belief in charms and voodoo as hindrance to success in Africa.

“In Africa, it gets a bit more interesting with the belief in charms and voodoo; failure in family and career being attributed to thep handiwork of ‘village people’.

“This sort of thought diarrhoea is what “Success Soul Shakes”

was formulated to cure.

“While the thoughts that follow are presented as simply as possible, I perceived it would benefit from something extra to enhance the results.

The gems enclosed herein are effective for the treatment of all kinds of trans-generational and self-inflicted failures on the journey of success.” he said.

Apart from including his experience in this book, Dokun also presents down-to-earth suggestions on what he believes people should work on.

“In the same way you take protein shakes and vegetable shakes to stay healthy and fit, you need Success Soul Shakes to keep you fired up towards becoming all you can be” – David Dokun

Foreworded by President, Benson Idahosa University, Feb Idahosa, the book is, indeed, a dependable manual for anyone interested in the ideals of achieving success.

It is rendered in simple but inspiring language just as it is beautifully printed and packaged.