A New Paradigm for Addressing Today’s Problems – A Review of Moses Ida-Michaels’s Collide

Book Title: Collide: GPS for a New Generation

Author: Moses Ida-Michaels

Publisher: Free State Publishing

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 235

Category: Self Help

Although millennials facing a wide variety of challenges today, they still receive quite a lot of criticism, especially from the older generation. They are tagged lazy and entitled – a perception feed by the seeming discord between them and the older generation. This is perhaps why the timing is ideal for the release of Moses Ida-Michaels’ Collide: GPS for a New Generation.

When Moses Ida-Michaels began writing Collide seven years ago, he probably didn’t imagine that the book would still be fresh and relevant today. The author in this excellent time has provided more than a guide book to choosing what’s important in our lives and what’s unimportant. Or, as Ida-Michaels writes in the preface: “This book Collide is a GPS, to track new territory and beat your way to your true essence amidst the cacophony, the collide of a new world.”

Moses Ida-Michaels, an experienced pastor-counsellor, offers guidance to individuals, couples, families and groups and found that a lot of people were dealing with issues that affected their mental health and well-being. In the book, the author espouses topics that are not time-bound because people still get depressed, feel pain, get divorced, are anxious about the future and even attempt suicide.

The author has written ten chapters in this book and evolves around rethinking approaches to addressing today’s problems. The first chapter makes you question who you are, your purpose and values. It provides you a good reason to overcome identity crises. Ida-Michaels does not just communicate, he also motivates his readers through his words.

Ida-Michaels writes of his childhood. He is grateful for being raised in a village, one of the smallest town in Benue state, Middle Belt Nigeria. He recalls not seeing any doctors, engineers or other professionals from his tribe as everyone around was a farmer, petty trader or hunter. He explains, in retrospect, the most remarkable thing about growing up in the village was how massive his dreams were and how he somehow stepped above mindsets. For many years, the young boy tried to create happiness for himself and never giving up on his dreams. But then, the pursuit of happiness kept him on a quest.

In the book, the author sheds light on the digital giants and internet addiction struggles of nearly everyone and reveals how it is affecting our lives. As Moses Ida-Michaels puts it, relationships are harder now because conversation becomes texting, argument becomes phone calls, and feelings become statuses and tweets. He went on to say that the internet has been compared to alcohol intoxication. Keep in mind Ida-Michaels is a pastor but his messages are brutally honest and much needed reality check about our problems, fears and expectations. These insightful perspectives on life are what makes the book well worth a read. Be warned however that his writing style is complex – that might however be of interest to you.

If it’s true what he writes, that there is a battle raging for the soul of man then it makes sense when he says that the media manipulates the souls of the non-discerning who consumes their content without check. Rather than reading this book cover-to-cover, it is probably best swallowed one chapter at a time, with some reflection in-between.

Perhaps the most interesting chapter is the one that focuses on transformation and the last which convincingly illustrates how transformation happens, as well as why we need to transform our soul.

In general, this 235-page book is a real contribution to changing the nation and will definitely be a tremendous resource to initiate a conversation about addressing today’s problems. It will also be of interest to anyone interested in focusing on the things that bring joy and meaning to their lives.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipree