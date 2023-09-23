Wowman Conference: Making women the best version of themselves

Everyone wants to become the best version of themselves, but few actually do it. Most times, people are their own worst enemies when it comes to achieving success, chasing their dreams, and living a life that’s filled with passion and purpose.

Some people are self-destructive without realizing it, and others are conscious of the fact but lack the tools and/or knowledge in order to improve.

In a bid to arm women with the needed tools to become the best version of themselves, Just Us Girls Global Network, a dynamic movement dedicated to empowering women and addressing the challenges faced by females worldwide, proudly commemorated its fifteenth-year anniversary with a spectacular ‘Wowman’ conference from September 11th to September 17th, 2023.

The ‘Wowman’ conference was conceived as an avenue for women to unlock their full potential and become the best versions of themselves.

This seven-day event, hosted at David’s Christian Centre, Mainland Centre, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, brought together women from diverse corners of the globe for a week of inspiration, empowerment, and transformation.

Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, the visionary founder of Just Us Girls Global Network and the conference’s convener, shared her inspiration behind the event: “The idea behind Wowman is for women to become a wow version of themselves. We wanted to showcase the remarkable achievements of the past fifteen years and provide relatable role models for our attendees. Additionally, we aimed to ensure that the impact of this conference extended beyond its duration, leading us to create the Wowman online course—a six-month program designed to transform lives.”

Mildred further explained her initial motivation for launching Just Us Girls Global Network, saying, “I started out doing Just Us Girls to impact women beyond the typical women’s conference. I wanted to inspire them and help them form meaningful female friendships, dispelling the misconception that women don’t get along. Our original slogan was ‘building friendships and giving hope.'”

In a bid to influence the media positively, Pastor Mildred also unveiled the ‘Just Us Girls’ series, addressing women’s issues and the importance of female friendships. This series, which is expected to run for ten seasons, will be available on the Just Us Girls Global YouTube channel. Additionally, Pastor Mildred authored a book covering the six key areas represented by the Wowman acronym: Womanhood, Ordination, Wife, Mentoring, Affluence, and Nurturing.

The sixth day of the Wowman conference, September 16th, was a day dedicated to capacity building, a business fair, the premiere of the ‘Just Us Girls’ series, and insightful breakout sessions.

The guest speaker for the day was Ayo Megbope, the founder of No Leftovers Nig Ltd, a flourishing catering outfit that began with a humble capital of N1,000 in 2007, specializing in the sale of local bean cakes known as “moin-moin.”

Sharing her remarkable journey, Ayo Megbope recounted her experience with the Goldman Sachs program, saying, “I saw an advert in the newspaper that an American company, Goldman Sachs, was coming to Nigeria to teach women business skills. Against all odds, I applied for the program and was accepted. They questioned whether they could invest in my business, and I told them, ‘You can invest in me.’ Six months later, my story became one of triumph. No matter what challenges you face or if anyone doubts you, remember that the favour of God is all that truly matters.”

The Wowman conference continues to be a beacon of inspiration, empowerment, and transformation for women globally, and Just Us Girls Global Network remains dedicated to its mission of uplifting and uniting women.