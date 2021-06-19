Why you need a social media break

I would like to start this article by giving a shout-out to a friend Tega.

This is because my conversation with her mostly inspired this piece.

So, why do we need a break from social media?

I believe the best way to approach this topic would be from the viewpoint of rest.

We all need rest, even the religious and scriptural texts preach the message of rest and if we agree with that, why shouldn’t that apply to social media too?

Social Media has become a key player in human interaction and social impact.

We also can’t deny that it is deeply integrated in our day to day activities; from the moment we wake up and when we sleep.

But with this unlimited screen time, a question begs, what’s the effect on our mental health?

My main case in point is Independent Thinking.

Of course, from our birth and the process of growth, people, culture and our environment influence our thought process. Still, to independently filter through what’s good and would be best for us comes only in a position of rest.

In addition, I would like to note that rest isn’t just a physical activity but can also be a mental activity.

Further more, is its effect on being productive.

Most of us can’t deny the fact that social media also plays a role on the issue of procrastination.

For better context, procrastination isn’t just a delay in action but also a delay in mental processing; prioritizing, motivation and a sense of urgency.

The above can be better illustrated in cases of self comparison to the perfection illusion etc

To end this, especially with those who mostly make a living from content creation and digital influencer marketing, it is important to embrace the act of “taking a break from social media”.

I mean, when we play out their role in real life, however, remotely, there is a need for “leave” or a “sabbatical break”

Even our creator rested and so should you too.

Remember, if you need to speak to someone or going through a mental health distress, Therapy is always an option. Be open to the idea.

Bio: Ezinne Ogwumah is a creative writer, published author, certified mental health first aider and social entrepreneur.

You can connect with her more on every social media platform at @ezinneogwumah .