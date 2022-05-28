Why the Jaguar E-type car will never go out of style

Last year marked the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type, the classic coupe that Enzo Ferrari proclaimed to be the most beautiful automobile he had ever seen.

As part of the festivities, a Germany-based publishing company, TeNeues issued The Jaguar Book ($125), a 272-page hardcover history of Jaguar from before its establishment as SS Cars Co. in 1933 until the debut of the Jaguar XK8 in 2005.

How it started

William Lyons and William Walmsley founded the motorcycle sidecar manufacturer Swallow Sidecar Co. in 1922. Four years later, the company changed its name to the Swallow Sidecar & Coachbuilding Co. and began manufacturing a two-seater automobile based on the Austin Swallow.

Then they partnered with the Standard Motor Co., where Lyons built further models known as SS, an abbreviation for Standard Swallow. In 1933, he formed SS Cars Co., which produced the exquisite SS 1, the fast SS 90, and the SS 100, widely regarded as the first great Lyons classic.

In 1945, after the Nazi atrocities of World War II rendered the “SS” label toxic, Lyons renamed his SS Cars Company to Jaguar Cars Ltd. And he began manufacturing the Jaguar XK 120.

After achieving a decent 12th-place finish with the XK 120 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1950, Jaguar desired to design another vehicle to capitalize on its achievement. Therefore, it produced the XK 120 Type “C” (“Competition”), which won Le Mans in 1951 and 1953.

Even better, the victories allowed Jaguar to sell 43 comparable cars to private buyers, marking the beginning of a thriving corporation with a racing background. In 1954, Jaguar began designing the Type C’s successor, which it appropriately named the D-Type.

The Make-over

The D-Type had what was thought to be cutting-edge technology at the time. Its lightweight metal body featured a rear piece that was bolted on and a front subframe made of metal tubing that contained the engine and wheel suspensions.

In the 1950s, the 3.5-liter six-cylinder engine and four-speed transmission produced 300 horsepower and helped it achieve repeated triumphs at Le Mans.

In 1950, Jaguar was also producing the Mark VI and contemplating the production of smaller, sportier vehicles to attract younger customers. Its replacement, the Mark IX, was manufactured until 1961 with around 210 horsepower, huge windows, chrome door frames, and a redesigned interior.

Finally, the E-Type

These sportier automobiles geared at younger drivers and the D-race-developed Type’s aerodynamics set the tone for the E-Type.

Powered by a 3.8-liter (and subsequently 4.2-liter) six-cylinder engine and four-speed transmission, it was among the world’s fastest automobiles at the time, with a 0-60 time of approximately 7 seconds and a top speed of 150 mph.

The Jaguar E-Type’s glass-covered headlamps, long hood, short back, and dramatic curves were very attractive. At its debut at the 1961 Geneva Motor Show, it produced a critical and public sensation. The Series 1 versions of the E-Type sold a total of 38,389 vehicles.

Subsequent models featured open headlights as opposed to glass-covered headlights, and the larger turn signal and tail lights were now mounted beneath the bumpers. According to Lewandowski, throughout the three years that the Series 2 was available, Jaguar sold 8,641 roadsters, 4,878 coupes, and 5,331 2+2 coupes, mostly in the United States.

The E-Type was followed by another success, the XJ saloon, which sold more than 413 thousand vehicles worldwide. Moreover, it represented the end of an era.

The E-Type is still well-liked today, and enthusiast values have increased proportionately.