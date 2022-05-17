Here are companies assembling vehicles in Nigeria

For several decades, Nigeria was almost completely dependent on importation of vehicles; however, the automobile industry has over time, gradually become able to boast of local assemblers of cars, some of which are even indigenous. There was an era (about 50 years ago), when local assembling was known with certain brands, but by the 90s, it had lost most traction.

The automotive industry in Nigeria can be dated back to the 1950s, with the early production of Bedford TJ trucks made by the United Africa Company’s subsidiary, Federated Motors Industries and SCOA’s production of Peugeot 404 pickup trucks.

During the 1970s oil boom, the federal government formed a joint venture partnership with foreign car manufacturers to construct vehicles and give technical help, so creating a competencies for the local industry.

Foreign brands dominated the sector by the middle of the 1970s and early 1980s; they simply assembled components and entirely knocked down parts acquired from elsewhere.

By the year 2000, used foreign automobiles dominated the country, and the rise of used foreign cars slowed the integration of the country’s ostensibly domestic automobile industry.

A policy for the automobile was released in 2014, indicating that licensed automobile dealerships in Nigeria should engage in local car manufacture and assembly in order to make cars more affordable and accessible to Nigerian purchasers.

By the end of 2018, government inconsistencies and the higher cost of locally made cars compared to other peers had had a significant influence on the sector.

As of today, the narrative has changed, with new manufacturers of vehicles rewriting the narrative of the automobile industry.

Read also: NCC alerts on latest trick by hackers to unlock, steal vehicles

Here are seven local assemblers of automobile companies changing the narrative of the industry.

Innoson Motors

It is the first-ever entirely Nigerian firm to enter full-scale automotive manufacture in Nigeria, with a capacity of 10,000 vehicles per year and 70 percent of parts made locally. It is headquartered in Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria.

Nord Automobile

Nord Automobile, a Lagos-based automaker, devised the answer to supply durable and cheap vehicles in Nigeria.

The Nord Tank is the company’s most popular vehicle. It’s a pickup truck that’s been expertly designed to suit the driving conditions in Nigeria.

The Nord Flit, Nord Max, Nord A3, and Nord A5 are among the company’s other vehicles, which range from sedans to full-size commuter buses.

Stallion Motors

Nissan began local automobile manufacture in 2014, with the Nissan Patrol SUV as the first model. The Nissan Almera and Nissan NP300 are two vehicles that have been built in Lagos on a regular basis.

Nissan credits itself as the first automaker to comply with Nigeria’s new automobile policy, as Stallion Motors says it recognizes that the demand for brand-new automobiles in Nigeria grows every year and that doing so can only benefit the country and the company.

Hyundai’s KONA Electric is the first electric vehicle manufactured in Nigeria, launched in November 2020, by Stallion Group Automobile.

Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (DPAN)

It was founded in December 1972, as a joint venture between the federal government and AP France. The company was initially PAN, a car manufacturing business based in Kaduna, began the complete local production of cars in Nigeria in the 1980s and was producing 90,000 cars per year at the time.

It became DPAN recently, and has been producing popular models such as the 301, 206, 306, 307, 406, and 607.

Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM)

With the potential to manufacture 2500 vehicles annually, the auto assembly became a household name with the MAC and JAC heavy-duty trucks in October 2018. LSM is a certified KIA, NISSAN, and Jinbei Bus dealer.

Globe Motors

One of the largest vehicle franchise owners, with Mercedes, Toyota, Hyundai, and the Higer brands, since March 1984.

Hyundai launched its first locally built automobiles in 2020 through Globe Motors, the company’s largest distributor in Nigeria.

Models such as the Hyundai i10 Grand, Hyundai Accent, Hyundai Elantra, and Hyundai ix35 have been produced.

Coscharis Motors

It was founded in 2014 and began producing Ford Rangers vehicles.

Coscharis Motors Assembly Ltd is a Coscharis Motors company that is a Ford vehicle assembler for the Nigerian market. The Ford F-150 pickup truck was the facility’s first vehicle.

Coscharis, Nigeria’s largest distributor of BMW, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, and Ford vehicles, finished its Ford assembly factory in 2018, with intentions to produce 10,000 to 20,000 cars per year.