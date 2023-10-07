Why money is not the most expensive luxury of life

…forgiveness depicts one’s large heart

Many people erroneously think that once one is able to amass all the wealth available, he or she will certainly be happy and satisfied. But that is not the truth, because there is more to life than wealth.

Relationship is a key factor in leading a successful life, and there can never be any enduring relationship without forgiveness.

Leading a life of unforgiveness is like leaving the one’s parking brake on when you drive your car. This will cause your vehicle to go at a very slow speed and you will definitely lose momentum.

One of the most expensive luxuries that one can possess is unforgiveness. It is a deep-seated grudge in a person’s heart that can eat away at someone’s peace of mind like deadly cancer and COVID-19 put together, destroying every vital organ of the body.

As a matter of fact, there are few things as pathetic to behold as the man who has harboured grudges for many years.

Read also: Luxury: 6 Best places to spend N1M in Abuja

If any man wants to go far and fast in life, then he must learn to move with fewer loads, and travel light they say!

Never reject the opportunity to forgive others. Weak people find it difficult to forgive others because forgiveness is a characteristic of the strong.

In the words of Lawrence Sterne, only the brave know how to forgive, a coward never forgives; it is not in his nature.

When a man chooses to lead a life of unforgiveness, revenge naturally follows. Revenge is deceptive. It looks sweet, but it is really bitter.

It always costs more to avenge a wrong than to bear it. You never can win by trying to even the score.

In the face of quarrels, the strong are always the first to forgive. Forgiveness is a pointer to one’s deepest need and highest achievement. Without forgiveness, life is governed by an endless cycle of resentment and retaliation.

Read also: What to know about luxury lifestyle of Ikoyi gated communities

Forgiveness is the key to one’s personal peace because it releases you and creates freedom. Little wonder Johnson Lavater declared that “he who has not forgiven an enemy has never yet tasted one of the most sublime enjoyments of life.”

One of the secrets of living a long and fruitful life is to forgive everybody everything every night before you go to bed.

In a relationship you must be offended at one point in time or the other; because it is those we love most that offend us most. This is because, people usually would expect much from those they love most, but in the end get less.

They will do things that test your forgiveness elasticity. It is human to seek to punish those who offend you, but divine to forgive.

It is like Garcinia kola Heckle better known as bitter kola, it sounds sweet, tastes bitter and works wonders. Forgiveness is medicinal; it warms the heart and cools the sting.

Read also: The nature of luxury

When you have a huge chip on your shoulder, it causes you to lose your balance. When you stop nursing a grudge, it dies.

It is far better to forgive and forget than to hate and remember wrongs. There is no revenge as complete as forgiveness. Those who hate you don’t win unless you hate them, and then you destroy yourself.

Besides, unforgiveness blocks blessings, while forgiveness releases blessings.

Read also: The nature of luxury (2)

It was Paul Boese who once said “Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future”. So if you want to release the past and claim the future, you must be ready to forgive your offenders.

You can be wrong in the middle of being right when you don’t forgive someone.

Do not burn the bridges. If you do, you will be surprised how many times you have to cross over that same river.

Unforgiveness is empty, but forgiveness makes a future possible!