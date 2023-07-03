What to know about luxury lifestyle of Ikoyi gated communities

To many people, Ikoyi is just that part of Lagos where ‘big people’ live or do business. For them, it also a place where house prices and rents are expensive and life is generally dull for lack of the hustle and bustle that define Lagos Mainland neighbourhoods.

But, a deeper look and understanding shows that Ikoyi means and offers more than meets the eye. Experts see Ikoyi as an enclave that offers opportunities and ease of life and living, making it a definitive destination for both luxury home seekers and investment yield hunters.

According to them, Ikoyi is a high-end neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria known for its upscale gated communities that offer luxury real estate options.

Udo Okonjo, CEO, Fine and Country West Africa, explained to BusinessDay that the exclusive gated communities in Ikoyi provide a secure and opulent living environment, complemented by a range of features, amenities, and high-end lifestyle.

Besides these, she said, there is a good number of things to discover about the neighbourhoods which include Banana Island, Parkview Estate, NICON Town, Osborne Foreshore Estate, and Bourdillon Court, which are highlighted below.

Banana Island

This is a world-renowned gated community in Ikoyi, often considered Nigeria’s most affluent neighbourhood. It is a man-made island developed on reclaimed land and offers a lavish lifestyle. The community boasts sprawling mansions, luxury apartments, and waterfront properties. Residents of Banana Island enjoy amenities like 24/7 security, well-maintained roads, lush landscaping, recreational facilities, and proximity to high-end retail outlets, restaurants, and schools. The community exudes exclusivity and is home to influential individuals, celebrities, and top executives.

Parkview Estate

Parkview Estate is another prestigious gated community located in Ikoyi. It is known for its serene and well-planned environment. The estate offers a mix of luxury villas, townhouses, and apartments set amidst beautifully landscaped gardens. Parkview Estate provides residents with round-the-clock security, well-paved roads, recreational parks, and a vibrant community centre. The location offers convenient access to high-quality educational institutions, shopping centres, and leisure facilities, making it a sought-after address for the affluent.

NICON Town

NICON Town is an exclusive gated community in Ikoyi, known for its opulent lifestyle and luxurious properties. The estate features a variety of architectural styles, including contemporary designs and Mediterranean-inspired villas. NICON Town provides residents with top-notch security, well-manicured streets, and ample green spaces. The community offers amenities like recreational parks, tennis courts, swimming pools, and a clubhouse. Its strategic location offers easy access to major business districts, entertainment hubs, and premium shopping centres.

Osborne Foreshore Estate

Osborne Foreshore Estate is a waterfront gated community in Ikoyi. It offers a range of upscale residential options, including luxurious apartments, duplexes, and penthouses. The estate provides residents with 24/7 security, beautifully landscaped gardens, and scenic views of the Lagos Lagoon. Osborne Foreshore offers amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, and jogging tracks. Its proximity to prominent landmarks, upscale restaurants, and cultural attractions enhances the high-end lifestyle it offers.

Bourdillon Court

Bourdillon Court is an exclusive gated community located on Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi. It features upscale luxury apartments and townhouses designed with modern aesthetics and attention to detail. The community offers residents a secure environment with round-the-clock security, well-maintained infrastructure, and landscaped gardens.

Bourdillon Court provides amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, children’s play area, and concierge services. Its prime location ensures easy access to business districts, leisure facilities, and high-end retail outlets.

These gated communities in Ikoyi typify luxury living, providing residents with a secure environment, upscale amenities, and a high-end lifestyle. Each community offers its unique features and attractions, catering to the discerning tastes of affluent individuals seeking exclusivity and comfort.