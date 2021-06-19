What young fashion designers need to know before getting into fashion

Hi. Listen, I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I feel like we have been doing this for so long, hence hoarding the actual truth of what the Fashion Industry fully entails. So, here goes… it’s a hard one. Yes, the fashion industry can very much frustrate you. It could pass as one of the hardest industries there is. You have to consistently and persistently push if you’re ever going to get the best out of it.

I know how you see your favourite designers rocking the latest cars, doing spa treatments, going on endless vacations to Mauritius and Seychelles. I know how flamboyant all of this is. But be rest assured that what you see there are years and years of hard work, frustration, disappointments, back-breaking processes, and an intentional decision to not give up.

The Industry has over 15billion users worldwide. I know how the sky is big enough for every bird to fly; but like every other space, it could get swamped. This is why it is very important to always fuel engines, oil your nuts, forever wear your creative hats, and always, always, always be on the lookout for things you could do very differently. This current generation has moved pass the scenes of basic, and it’s up to you as an industry.

So yes, it comes with a lot of competition. Your competitors might want to sell their services at a cheaper rate. Others might leverage on things such as influencer marketing. Some might rely on the quality of people they know. Some might go as far as employing the perks of collaborations. However the case, whatever you’re doing to build that empire has to be creative, fresh, authentic, and practical.

Know what it also comes with? Sacrifice. Your time, your resources, your creative spirit, your allowances, everything. It’s not okay to want it. It goes beyond that. The entrepreneurial journey to being a well rooted fashion practitioner can honestly be very tasking. It’s why you have to, as a person interested in the industry, be ready to throw in all forms of psychological, emotional, financial and material inputs.

However, like every other business, the building of an empire in the fashion industry takes time. It’s not impossible. No, it’s not. It just requires you to be patient and continue to push, as you pay apt and maximum attention into building something big.

Do you want to succeed in the industry? You have to pine for that success. You have to remind yourself why you began in the first place.