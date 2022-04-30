What to look for when selecting a school for your children- A review of Emem Opashi’s In Quest of the Perfect Education

Title: In Quest of the Perfect Education

Author: Emem Opashi

Many parents are accustomed to sifting through glossy brochures, browsing websites, and visiting schools in order to find the best fit for their children’s interests. Emem Opashi understands how perplexed, anxious, and unsure parents are when it comes to choosing a reputable school for their children. When parents read Emem Opashi’s book, “In Search of the Perfect Education,” they should be able to make an informed choice about which school to send their child to.

Opashi’s book shows us how to evaluate and select the best school for our children. You don’t have to be an expert in educational research to be an informed parent; all you need is an understanding of what to look for and the correct questions to ask, which might range from whether the school’s security is adequate to whether the school’s brand is trustworthy.

A number of fictional parents’ stories bring to life the concerns about finding the best school for their children. We meet parents who have returned to Nigeria and have no idea where to start looking for the best school for their children or how to connect with various educational institutions in the country. Parents are debating whether or not to send their children to religious schools. We discovered “what works” in different types of schools, as well as why no single type of school is the best option. And, despite the obstacles, some of these parents succeeded, and their successes necessitated time that many parents lack.

According to the author, who has a good understanding of the educational world, In Quest of the Perfect Education teaches you that it is not enough for a school to be considered wonderful simply because your friends or neighbors think so. Put in the time and effort to find the best school for your child before enrolling them there. Avoid schools whose sole goal is to increase the number of students enrolled in their school. This chapter of the book will strike a chord with many parents.

Some readers could find the book’s tone accusatory. As a school administrator, you might think that Opashi unfairly blames schools while giving parents a pass because they’re doing their best to provide the finest education possible for their children.

There is a chapter dedicated to parents who enjoy the one-on-one tutorial approach and who simply want to follow a curriculum that stresses specific moral instruction, as well as a part dedicated to parents who are liberal in their viewpoint. It is possible that some readers will find this chapter unsettling. A book like this will allow for open and honest communication, which will eventually lead to people becoming acclimated to their new reality.

There are a few points of contention in this book, but it is at its best when it goes the extra mile to summarize a topic at the conclusion of a chapter, provides a parent identifier test, and invites the reader to engage.

This is a quick read for parents deciding on a school for their children. However, it seemed to me that the author should have included more information about choosing a good school. Overall, there were some interesting facts.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She's the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine.