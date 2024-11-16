What happens if your UK work sponsor loses their licence?

If you are in the UK on a work visa and your employer loses their sponsor licence, it can be a stressful situation. However, knowing what steps to take can help you navigate the process.

Here is a quick guide to what happens and what you need to do:

Your certificate of sponsorship is cancelled

When your employer loses their sponsor licence, your certificate of sponsorship will be automatically cancelled. This could happen if your employer’s licence is suspended, not renewed, or if their business is taken over.

Your visa will be limited to 60 days

Once the licence is lost, your visa will be limited to a 60-day period (or whatever time remains on your visa, if it is less than 60 days). During this time, you will need to make important decisions about your future in the UK.

Leave your job and the UK

If you are unable to secure a new sponsor within the 60 days, you will have to leave both your job and the UK. The only exception is if you make a new visa application and are eligible to stay.

Make a new visa application (if eligible)

If you are eligible for another visa, you can apply for it within the 60-day window. Be sure to check the requirements and see which visa options are available based on your qualifications, skills, and the job market.

Involvement in the loss of licence

If your employer lost their licence due to misconduct involving you, your visa will be withdrawn, and you will be required to leave the UK immediately.

What happens if your employer’s licence is suspended?

If your employer’s licence is suspended, you are allowed to start your job if you have not yet begun working. If you are already employed, you can continue working while the suspension is being resolved. However, if you have applied to extend your visa, your application will be put on hold until the suspension is lifted.

If you have not travelled to the UK yet

If you have applied for a visa but have not yet travelled to the UK, the circumstances vary. If your employer loses their licence, your visa will be refused. However, if the licence is suspended, your application will be put on hold until the matter is resolved.

If your employer is taken over

In the case of a takeover, if your new employer does not apply for a sponsor licence within 28 days, your visa will be cancelled. You will need to leave your job and the UK unless you secure a new sponsor or apply for a new visa within this period.

Stay updated on your sponsor’s status

If you are outside the UK, make sure to check your employer’s status on the register of sponsors before you travel. If they have lost their licence or had it suspended, you will not be able to travel to the UK under their sponsorship.

