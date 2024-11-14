Canada tops online search for American Democrats seeking ‘Japa’ after US election

Canada has emerged as the top destination for one in five Americans (especially Democratic Party supporters) considering relocation, according to search results on Google.

This comes as Americans continue to process the results of the November 5 U.S. presidential election, which saw Donald Trump secure a sweeping victory, with many contemplating life outside the United States before the new administration takes office in January.

This trend may intensify competition for Nigerians and other nationalities aiming to move to Canada.

In addition to Canada, Americans are also eyeing locations closer to them such as Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica.

Reports have been showing that online searches for “how to move to Canada” peaked on November 6, with Google Trends showing the highest interest in Democratic strongholds like Vermont, Maine, Oregon, and Washington.

Similarly, searches for “can I move to another country” were most frequent in pivotal “blue wall” swing states —Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – as well as Oregon, Minnesota, and Indiana.

Survey sentiments post-election

A survey of over 1,000 U.S. millionaires revealed that more than 50 percent intend to leave the U.S. following the election.

Similarly, another conducted earlier this month found that 21 percent of Americans would consider moving abroad if their preferred candidate lost the presidential race.

David Lesperance, an international tax and immigration advisor for the ultra-wealthy, previously said that the presidential election outcome wasn’t significantly influencing his clients’ desire to move.

“However, the sentiment appears to be driven more by frustration than genuine intent.”

“Among those polled, nearly 60 percent stated they were “very unlikely” to move, while only 2.6 said they were “very likely” to uproot and leave,” according to the survey by Casino.org.

Lesperance had said earlier before the election results, “Even if Kamala Harris wins the US presidency, her supporters know that almost half of their fellow citizens want a MAGA (Make America Great Again) America.”

“The ripping away of the mask of polite society and the exposure of ugliness underneath will still inspire a significant number of Americans to seek solace abroad,” he said.

Share