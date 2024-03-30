Wande Coal, Ruger, Magnito, others to thrill music lovers at the AIT Music Plus Festival

Wande Coal, Ruger, Magnito, Guchi, Eltee Skhillz and Qing Madi are some of the artists expected to thrill music lovers at the maiden edition of the AIT Music Plus Festival at the Good Beach Victoria Island, Lagos.

Others are: DJ Picasso, DJ Nana, Hypeman Best DJ Spin, DJ Kentro, DJ Flex, DJ Hypeman Sanni, Special Stanley, and Excel Xix Hypeman

The festival which will hold on April 11, 2024 is out together by Emrose Adinoyi Productions in collaboration with African Independent Television (AIT).

Speaking on the preparations so far, Mursty Adinoyi, the Executive Producer Emrose, disclosed that the security at the will top notch as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, has approved the provision of maximum security during the event, adding that the Lagos State Ministry of health will also be on standby to attend to health issues in the event of any emergency.

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), the agency responsible for regulating and controlling outdoor advertising and signage displays in the state is also one of the partners.

The event, he said, is another avenue not only to discover talent but also give upcoming artists an opportunity to showcase their God given talents while also celebrating some notable music icons.

The much talked about and expected festival will be televised live on AIT network, AIT cloud TV and HitList ‘n Cruzin YouTube Channel.

Emrose Productions has named Guinness Nigeria the Official Drink Sponsor of the AIT Music Plus Festival, adding that everything needed to make the festival talk of the town has been put in place.

Speaking on the aim of the festival, the Executive Producer stated that the aim of the carnival is to connect brands to the youth, expand content strategically, boost its popularity among the new generation, reach more customers and improve acceptance for more visibility.

He added that the festival will also draw thousands of young people from varied backgrounds to the designated venue, thereby creating a bigger and wider range of influence for our sponsor.

He hinted that the festival which will envision a live network party with over 5,000 people from varied backgrounds live at the venue and over 40 million viewers live on AIT network, ait cloud TV, HitList ‘n Cruzin YouTube Channel to build a bigger and wider range of influence.

The AIT Music Plus Festival, Adinoyi said, will feature all genres of musicals from Nigeria and showcase spectacular artists, Disco Jockeys (DJs) and a lot of side attractions.

Adinoyi, who disclosed that already tickets for the show are on sale and that a ticket goes for N5, 000, advised music lovers and fans of the artists billed to perform at the festival to get their tickets at www.nairabox.com.

AIT Music Plus Festival is an all genre Music Festival for the millennials and Gen zs who are target demographic.

The goal of AIT Music Plus Festival is to promote collaboration among young people while celebrating the recurrent evolving Nigerian music/culture, create viable opportunities for brands to reach more prospects, engage with and convert prospects to actual customers, create brand loyalty as well as improving return on investment.