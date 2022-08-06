Virgin Watermelon Mint Margarita

INGREDIENTS

One medium seedless watermelon that has been chilled

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

4 teaspoons agave nectar

Sparkling water

Mint from your garden for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Chunk the chilled watermelon, then use a blender to puree it to make four cups of watermelon purée.

Add the lime juice and agave, and pour into four chilled margarita glasses that have been rimmed with sugar, if desired.

Top each glass with sparkling water.

Add a sprig of mint and a piece of watermelon garnish. Perfecto!