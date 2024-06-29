Unyte Africa, AXA Mansard, SLOT partner to provide mobile device insurance cover

Unyte Africa has announce the launch of an innovative new mobile device cover in partnership with AXA Mansard, a leading insurance provider, and SLOT, a retail company for affordable electronics.

This policy is designed to provide comprehensive coverage for devices in the event of accidental damage to the screen and motherboard.

Rashidat Adebisi, the country manager, Axa Mansard, stated “this is a very novel initiative for us to ensure that our customers do not bear the entire financial burden should their phone screens get damaged.”

Priced at N2,500, the new device insurance policy offers six months of coverage. AXA Mansard will cover repair costs for the screen or motherboard of the insured device at any SLOT

branch nationwide, up to the approved limit of N50,000 in the event of accidental damage.

We are excited to collaborate with AXA Mansard and SLOT to offer a solution that ensures customers can confidently use their devices without the fear of unexpected repair costs.