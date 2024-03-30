UAC launches academy to enhance employee skills, development

In line with its commitment to bolstering organisational excellence, UAC of Nigeria PLC (UACN), a leading holding company, with subsidiary and associate companies operating in the Animal Feeds and Other Edibles, Paints, Packaged Food and Beverages, Quick Service Restaurants, Real Estate, and Logistics sectors, has announced the successful launch of its comprehensive training program through the UAC Academy.

The UAC Academy was launched to empower both current and aspiring line managers within UAC of Nigeria PLC. The inaugural session, held from Monday, March 18th to Thursday, March 21st, 2024, featured immersive and interactive sessions facilitated by experienced trainers and industry experts.

During his welcome address, Fola Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director, UACN highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating “The UAC Academy’s Management and Leadership Series brings together talented leaders from across the Group for a shared journey of learning and growth such that we make UAC a shining example of excellence.”

The program featured sessions on “Time Management and Effectiveness” led by Vitus Ezinwa, Managing Director of Grand Cereals, and workshops on emotional intelligence as well as other key competencies essential for managerial success.

Additionally, Bright Johnbull, Consultant Family Physician at Iwosan Lagoons Hospital, conducted a comprehensive session on “Health and Wellness for Optimised Performance”, emphasising the critical link between employee well-being and productivity.

Abosede Ogundiyun, Head of Talent Strategy at UAC of Nigeria PLC, remarked, “At UACN, we recognise that our greatest asset is our people. The UAC Academy is a testament to our commitment to employee engagement and capacity building, aimed at providing our managers with the tools they need to thrive in their roles.”

The UAC Academy epitomises the company’s ongoing dedication to employee development and organisational excellence. By prioritising capacity building and the growth of its workforce, UACN positions itself as a trailblazer in talent management and sets a benchmark for excellence within the wider Nigerian business community.