Top 7 beautiful places you can live comfortably for less than $2,000 a month

Living in picturesque destinations worldwide doesn’t need to be expensive. With careful planning and research, you can find affordable accommodations in stunning locations and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle for under $2,000 a month.

If you prefer island paradises, European charm, or vibrant urban centres, these seven places offer a perfect blend of affordability and beauty.

1. Maldives, South Asia

Despite its reputation as an expensive tourist destination, the Maldives offers affordable living options away from the usual tourist spots. Islands like Maafushi provide budget-friendly accommodations, local cuisine, and access to stunning coral reefs for diving and snorkelling.

With its relaxed island lifestyle and warm hospitality, the Maldives can be enjoyed for less than $2,000 a month. Living Cost estimates that a single person can live comfortably there for around $1,263 a month, including rent.

2. Montréal, Canada

Montréal, situated on an island in the Saint Lawrence River, blends French-Canadian culture with vibrant urban living. Neighbourhoods like Plateau-Mont-Royal and Mile End offer access to cultural scenes, diverse dining, and frequent festivals.

Explore historic architecture, extensive parks, and a reliable public transportation system. The city’s affordable living options include accommodation for under $1,000 a month, making it an attractive choice with total expenses around $2,000 for a comfortable lifestyle.

3. Valencia, Spain

Valencia, located on Spain’s eastern coast, boasts a Mediterranean climate, beautiful beaches, and a rich history. Compared to Madrid or Barcelona, the cost of living in Valencia is notably lower, making it appealing to expatriates. Take leisurely walks through the Turia Gardens, savour delicious paella at local restaurants, and immerse yourself in the city’s vibrant arts and music scene without overspending.

Valencia offers a wealth of attractions and a welcoming community. According to Expatistan, living expenses for a single person amount to approximately $1,800 per month, leaving room in your budget for other interests.

4. Split, Croatia

Split, located on Croatia’s Adriatic coast, blends ancient Roman heritage with modern Mediterranean living. Its UNESCO-listed Old Town features Diocletian’s Palace and bustling markets, offering affordable apartments in the city centre and nearby neighbourhoods like Bacvice. Enjoy swimming in clear waters and exploring nearby islands such as Hvar and Brac.

Split is an ideal destination for those seeking a sunny coastal retreat and affordable living along Croatia’s Adriatic. Living Cost estimates that single travellers can comfortably reside in Split for just over $1,100 monthly.

5. Stockholm

Stockholm, despite its reputation for high living costs, offers budget-friendly options for a Scandinavian lifestyle. Södermalm provides affordable accommodations near cafes, parks, and cultural sites. Explore museums, historic spots, and scenic islands using efficient public transport.

With 14 islands in the Baltic Sea Archipelago, Stockholm offers diverse living choices. Södermalm, particularly affordable, allows you to experience attractions like the Nobel Prize Museum, Storkyrkan Cathedral, and Skeppsholmen Island. Living comfortably in Stockholm is feasible for just under $2,000 a month.

6. Christchurch, New Zealand

Christchurch, dubbed the “Garden City,” is a vibrant urban hub surrounded by natural beauty on New Zealand’s South Island. Unlike the country’s pricier major cities, Christchurch provides a more affordable living option with a relaxed atmosphere. Rent a cosy apartment in the city centre or suburbs like Riccarton to enjoy nearby parks, scenic reserves, and fresh local produce at weekend markets.

Monthly living expenses in Christchurch average around $1,800, making it accessible for enjoying its English heritage, outdoor pursuits, and diverse amenities.

7. Chester, England

Chester, nestled along the River Dee near the Wales border, is famed for its well-preserved Roman walls and Tudor-style buildings. Despite its historical significance, Chester offers affordable living compared to larger UK cities like London.

Established by the Romans around 1 AD, Chester boasts landmarks like an impressive Roman Amphitheater and the Rows, a unique two-level shopping district with Tudor-style architecture. Other notable attractions include Chester Cathedral, Chester Racecourse, Chester Zoo, and Grosvenor Park. According to Living Cost, Chester’s average monthly living expenses amount to $1,867.