Travelling to lesser-known destinations provides unique experiences and insights into diverse cultures.

While popular tourist spots often receive the most attention, exploring these alternative countries offers benefits beyond cost savings.

Visiting less commercialized areas allows for a more immersive experience, giving travellers a chance to discover aspects of the world they may not have anticipated.

According to rest less, here are the top 5 most underrated countries to visit in 2024

1. Albania

Albania has emerged as an appealing destination for travellers looking for a blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. This Balkan country features a coastline along the Ionian Sea that offers scenic beaches and opportunities for outdoor activities. The interior of Albania is characterized by dramatic mountains and valleys, where visitors can explore Ottoman-era towns, Roman ruins, and picturesque lakes.

Tirana, the capital, presents a vibrant urban atmosphere with cafes, markets, and museums. The local cuisine reflects a mixture of Mediterranean influences, with dishes that highlight fresh ingredients. As tourism grows, Albania’s unique language and customs provide a distinct experience for visitors.

2. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan, located in Central Asia, serves as a key historical point along the Silk Route. The country is known for its rich cultural heritage, featuring well-preserved architectural sites such as mosques and madrasas. Major cities like Samarkand and Bukhara present a fascinating glimpse into the past, with intricate designs and bustling bazaars.

The diverse landscapes of Uzbekistan range from mountains to deserts, offering various outdoor activities. The local customs include traditional music and dance, enhancing the cultural experience. Visitors often find that the hospitality of the Uzbek people contributes significantly to their journey.

3. Bhutan

Bhutan, the last great Himalayan kingdom, maintains a unique approach to tourism through its sustainable tourism policy. The daily tariff for visitors encompasses accommodation, transportation, food, and guided tours. This approach aims to preserve Bhutan’s traditions and natural environment.

The country’s landscapes feature ancient monasteries and temples set against dramatic backdrops. Villages provide insights into local life, while the emphasis on Gross National Happiness reflects a distinct societal philosophy. Bhutan’s commitment to environmental sustainability, including its status as a carbon-negative country, adds to its appeal.

4. Finland

Finland, often overshadowed by neighbouring Scandinavian countries, offers a mix of natural beauty and cultural experiences. The country’s sparse population allows for quiet exploration of its landscapes, including forests, lakes, and archipelagos.

In Lapland, outdoor enthusiasts can engage in activities such as snowmobiling and ice skating. Cultural experiences include learning about the Sami people and enjoying traditional winter pastimes. The phenomenon of the Northern Lights provides a captivating spectacle for visitors during the winter months.

5. Laos

Laos presents a more tranquil alternative to its busier neighbours in Southeast Asia. The country features a landscape of lush rice fields, ancient temples, and waterfalls, all contributing to its charm. The pace of life in Laos encourages relaxation and reflection.

Vientiane, the capital, provides a less frenetic atmosphere compared to other Southeast Asian capitals. The country’s history is marked by its struggles, yet the resilience and warmth of the local people shine through. Visitors can enjoy authentic cuisine and explore the natural beauty of both northern and southern regions.

