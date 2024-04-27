Top 10 countries with most cost-effective tertiary education

Studying in a foreign country requires meticulous planning of finances. After all, living abroad in a developed country is a costly undertaking. Besides, planning is the fulcrum to taking calculated risks which is essential in every endeavor, especially studying abroad.

Let us explore the top 10 countries with cost-effective higher education in the world.

1. Belgium

Belgium leads the pack with cost-effective higher education in the world. The overall average cost of studying in Belgium is in the range of €10,200 to €11,400.

However, international students must note that these are average costs. Actual costs will vary from university to university and from course to course.

While the country is one of the most expensive countries to live in, studying in Belgium is relatively affordable. For example, a non-EEA student pays €835 to €8,000 per academic year in Belgium compared to other countries such as the Netherlands €6,000 to €20,000 per year.

2. Switzerland

Switzerland offers the cheapest education but has the highest living cost. In Switzerland, expenses are always biting hard on international students.

For aspirants of higher education in Switzerland, it certainly is an expensive affair. The country offers exceptional academic programmes and inspiring views that attract worldwide attention from aspiring scholars keen on gaining knowledge and experience abroad.

The cost of universities in Switzerland varies from public to private universities. Public universities in Switzerland offer masters with an average cost ranging from CHF 1,000 to CHF 2,000. The private universities in Switzerland offer masters with an average cost ranging from CHF 10,000 to CHF 20,000.

3. South Korea

South Korea balances affordable living with higher education costs. The country does not discriminate against international students.

Despite being a first-world country with the best universities in Busan, Seoul, and other areas, the cost of studying in Korea is certainly more affordable compared to other established Asian nations.

For most first-degree and master’s programmes, costs start at $1,000 to $1,500 and can reach $21,000 per semester.

This may not sound exactly cheap, but remember that at American universities tuition can easily jump over $50,000 per year.

4. Netherlands

The Dutch maintain accessible higher education. For international students studying in the Netherlands is not that expensive compared to other countries like the United Kingdom or the United States. The government sponsors Dutch higher education, and tuition fees are comparatively low.

5. France

France balances its tertiary education and living costs. Tuition fees are low in public higher education institutions because the French government subsidises higher education.

The true cost of education is the same as it is elsewhere in the world—around €10,000 a year. The difference is that in France the government assumes a large share of that cost.

6. Ireland

The Irish higher education overall cost are highest among listed countries, however, the average cost of living is lower in Ireland than in the United Kingdom, so it can be concluded that the total average cost to study is cheaper in Ireland than in the United Kingdom.

In Ireland, undergraduates are expected to pay €10,000 to €30,000, while post-graduate students pay €10,000 to €35,000.

7. Japan

The Japanese offer premium education but with high costs. Nevertheless, Tuition at Japanese universities is often significantly less expensive than at comparable United States institutions.

Tuition for international students is generally less than $10,000 per year.

The direct enrollment tuition fees can range from less than $3,000 to almost $20,000 for one semester.

However, international students on a budget can consider studying at a public university in a lesser-known city or small town to save money.

8. Italy

Italy’s investment in education justifies its expenses. Italian universities are substantially cheaper than their other European counterparts. However, international students will have to battle with the living costs as it is common in many foreign countries. The average cost of living in Italy for students ranges from €1,500 to €2,400 annually.

The tuition fees are regulated by the government and are calculated based on your family income. For most universities, the fees range from €700 to €2,000 per year.

9. Australia

The Australian government makes significant investments in education, especially higher education. The country places ninth as the most cost-effective education country in the world.

Tuition fees vary depending on the discipline a student chooses to study, the degree level, and the university in which he or she enrols.

Tuition for undergraduate international students is between AU$20,000 to AU$45,000 per year. For the master’s and PhD degrees, it is between AU$ 22,000 to AU$ 50,000 per year.

10. Israel

Israel’s education costs are high but reflect its commitment. The country’s higher education tuition fees are competitive and vary depending on the programme and the institution a student chooses.

A bachelor’s degree program will cost between the sum of $4,000 to $15,000 per year and a master’s degree program costs from $5,000 to $30,000.