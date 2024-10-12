Tomilola Coco ‘A Very Gidi Christmas’ story of two estranged ex-lovers reuniting

A Very Gidi Christmas,’ originally written and published in 2020 across e-book platforms, captivated readers with its compelling narrative and relatable characters.

Now set for its first print release on October 28, 2024, the novel by Tomilola Coco Adeyemo will be published by Masobe Books, a leading Nigerian publishing house.

The romance novel, which follows the story of two estranged ex-lovers, will be available across stores in Nigeria, offering a blend of second chances, personal growth, and the vibrancy of a Lagos Christmas setting.

In 2022, Tomilola Coco Adeyemo’s submission to Brittle Paper led to an unexpected partnership with Masobe Books. After reading her work, the editor, Dr. Edoro, recommended it to Masobe’s CEO, creating a new publishing opportunity for Adeyemo. While she had found success as an indie author, this marked a significant achievement in her career.

Adeyemo initially wrote A Very Gidi Christmas in 2020 as a simple e-book project to generate income. However, Masobe’s interest prompted a deeper revision of the story, leading to its upcoming print release.

Author Michael Afenfia described the novel as “Love, laughter, and holiday chaos,” while Foluso Agbaje called it “a fun and easy read” that reflects a Lagos Christmas romance. With themes of second chances and personal growth, A Very Gidi Christmas brings a fresh perspective to Nigerian romance literature, solidifying Adeyemo’s influence in the genre.

