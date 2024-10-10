Book review: The Wealthy Wife

This book chronicles the encounters the author has had with the Lord. That’s the best part for me. She was able to release her spirit in the book.

When we read the book, we read her, and when we read her, we read Christ.

That’s the beauty of it all. That’s what happens when we read a bride. When we see a bride, a wealthy bride, we see the bridegroom who stands at the gate. Secured enough to let His bride do industry, not simply by labour but by identity, legislation and dispensation.

We see Anne’s encounters with the Lord and His will.

We read of when the Lord called her Hephzibah, so now, we can understand her clothing label more.

We see when God called her a priest after the order of Melchizedek, so we can understand her manner of fire and approach more.

We see when God revealed love as the basis of righteousness and holiness to her, so we can understand her silence and patience more. Her practical love for the next generation.

We see when God revealed Khayil to her, and the purpose of wealth and true virtue, which is for establishment of the New Testament kingdom.

We see her encounters with the HolySpirit, and His administration and diversities through the seven spirits of God, by whom we serve as sons, being innovative in the bounds of the will of God, having a mindset to face and thrive in the midst of challenges.

We also see her encounter with her own insufficiencies, through some practical failures in the process of serving God, and people, particularly in business.

The way she handled the disappointment is a great encouragement to many of us. As Jesus released life through death, the author released and release life to us through recounting her experience of realising her insufficiency. It was a further proof that Jesus Christ is her goal, not success.

Success or fruitfulness is only a byproduct of intimacy and partnership with Jesus Christ, meaning, He is the one to show us what success is. He is the fruit that must be in our fruitfulness. Our single purpose is to be the spitting image of Jesus Christ.

As bride, we have been called to perfection through the new covenant and its priesthood. This is where we are, and where we want to be. This is our faith, and hope, but more importantly, our love walk.

There’s a call to action! We must advance. Like Paul said, forgetting the things behind, we press on to the prize of the upward call in Christ Jesus. Hallelujah.

About the author

Anne Ekwueme is a vibrant fashion entrepreneur and stylist, and the founder of ZibahByAnnEkwueme. A leading women’s clothing brand in Abuja, Nigeria.

With an MBA and certificate in entrepreneurial management from lagos business school along with training from London college of style and London College of fashion, She has been able to marry style and entrepreneurship to lift ZibahByAnnEkwueme into a sought after representation of Grace and sophistication by keeping a close eye on quality, style, innovation and modesty.

She is a ‘Go Giver coach’, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and founder of the Zibah leadership foundation and Purity Rocks- a forum that teaches spiritual and sexual purity amongst teenagers.

Anne has also completed courses in public policy, her interest in national policy stems from her burden for her dear and precious country Nigeria.

She is joyfully married to Uchenna Ekwueme and Yahweh has blessed them with 4 children.

Review by Tolu Cole

