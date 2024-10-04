Osadebe unveils book to equip entrepreneurs with tools for expansion

Ladi Osadebe, a renowned event planner has unveiled a comprehensive book to empower aspiring event planners and existing businesses with tools to expand and succeed in the industry.

She explained at the unveiling that the book she authored titled ‘The Event Entrepreneur Handbook – A Blueprint for Success in the Even Management Industry’ is a culmination of her wealth of experience in the event planning industry and is designed to provide a roadmap for aspiring event planners and existing businesses to achieve success.

She noted that the book will impact economically, promising to adequately equip entrepreneurs with the prerequisite knowledge and tools to run more successful businesses that will lead to job creation and ultimately contribute to the local and national economy.

Given the interconnectivity of business chains, it is taken that through this book, the growth of the event industry can also stimulate related sectors such as hospitality, tourism, and the media.

Skill development is another vital concern of the book that offers itself as a ready learning resource for students, educators and professionals looking to expand their knowledge of event planning.

It makes a beneficial contribution to the overall skill development of society, thereby igniting more competitive endeavours in the global economy.

Also looking at cultural and social engagement which is a core concern of event management, the book can indirectly promote social engagement and cohesion by enabling more successful, impactful events that bring people together for various causes.

The book is an indispensable guide to both aspiring entrepreneurs in the Event Management industry and established players desirous of moving on. The principles outlined in the book can, indeed, be applied across the Service Industry.

The publication was conceived by the author to inspire event planners, especially budding entrepreneurs in the event planning sector of the economy to become their best versions. It provides practical insights, strategies and the tools needed to succeed in the event management industry.

According to Osadebe, this handbook “is designed as a push factor to budding entrepreneurs in the event management industry.”

“It seeks to provide that road map that combines idea origination, entrepreneurial spirit and the desire to make a difference, in building a strong and sustainable business”.

She added that this newest book seeks to further instil professionalism in the event planning industry by consciously offering a structured guide for practitioners.

Osadebe’s latest intellectual birth will, no doubt, help formalise best practices, thus making the industry more reliable and trusted.

The book is quite innovative in content as it presents case studies and strategies. It seeks to stir and encourage out-of-the-box thinking and creativity, helping event managers create unique and memorable experiences that resonate with their audiences.

The book will, no doubt, shape the future of the event management industry while contributing to societal growth, economic resilience and professional development.

Osadebe is a graduate of Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi. Her childhood background and family experiences greatly ignited her passion for event planning and management practice.

