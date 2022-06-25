Tomato basil soup

Ingredients

Butter

Yellow onion

Garlic

Crushed tomatoes

Chicken stock

Basil

Sugar

Black pepper

Whipping cream

Parmesan cheese

Steps

Saute Aromatics – heat a non-reactive pot over medium heat. Melt in 4 Tbsp butter then sautee onions until softened and golden (10-12 min). Add minced garlic and saute another minute.

Make the tomato soup base – stir in two 28 oz cans of crushed tomatoes with their juice, your chicken stock, chopped basil, sugar and black pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce heat, partially cover and simmer 10 minutes.

Blend if desired – use an immersion blender in the pot or blend in batches using a blender (be careful not to overfill the blender with hot liquid) and return soup to the pot.

Add cream and parmesan – stir in the heavy cream and shredded parmesan. Return to a simmer and season to taste if needed.

Serve – ladle into warm bowls and garnish with more parmesan and basil.