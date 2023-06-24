A company’s logo can make or break its business. The logo is the face of a business and its brand ambassador. It’s what people often see before they see products or services. To create the perfect logo that captures the essence of your business, you must consider colours, shapes, appeal, price, and how the overall logo design fits your brand.

Logos can be divided into two main types: descriptive and non-descriptive logos.

Descriptive logos reflect the company’s name, while nondescriptive logos are abstract and often give hints about the products or services a business sells.

Additionally, there are different logo styles, and while each style is distinctive, not all styles work for every type of business or organisation.

1. Monogram

A monogram logo (also known as a lettermark) shows a brand’s initials. It’s a descriptive logo that directly represents the brand’s identity. Monogram logos are easy to remember because they often use unique font styles and the brand’s name or initials. Examples include GLO, MTN, CNN, Gucci and KFC

There are two essential things to consider when creating a monogram logo: font style and color.

2. Brandmark logos

A brandmark logo uses an icon or image (sometimes called pictorial marks or logo symbols) to represent the brand.

Such logos are essential if your business is global. Because of language and cultural differences, brand mark logos help you create brand consistency across many markets without requiring people to read words in a specific language.

Apple, Twitter, Pepsi, and Starbucks have recognizable brand marks worldwide.

Brandmark logos can be challenging for new or less established businesses because strong brand recognition is essential to making your logo memorable. As a result, you’ll need to spend more on marketing to create brand awareness for your company.

The mark (the image you choose for your brand logo) will represent your business. So take the time to pick a distinct mark that suits your business. Remember that simple is always better. Brands like Nike, Apple, Gucci all have simple brand mark logos that are easy to identify and remember.

3. Mascot logos

Mascot logos use illustrated characters to represent a business. They’re usually playful and cartoonish to show that the companies behind those logos are warm and friendly. Such logos are commonly used when your target audience includes families and children. For example, many food packaging companies use mascot logos.

Businesses use mascot logos as symbolic brand ambassadors. For example, KFC’s iconic mascot (a.k.a. Colonel Sanders) illustrates its legendary founder. Together with the story the company tells about its origins, that illustration helps to create a stronger brand identity.

When creating a brand mascot, consider your audience, your brand’s overall appeal, and how you’ll use the logo. For example, mascot logos with great details don’t appear well on business cards or in small print. So be sure that the logo can work well in different sizes.

4. Wordmark logos

A wordmark logo (also known as a logotype) uses a font creatively as the branding for the business. Wordmarks and monograms are similar in this aspect. Many popular brands, including Airtel, Google, FedEx, and Coca Cola use wordmark logos.

What’s the difference between monogram and wordmark logos?

Word mark logos use the complete business name, while monograms are often just the company’s initials. Wordmarks work best with simple and striking colours that complement the fonts. For example, Airtel, MTN, Access Bank, Coca-Cola, Google, FedEx, Disney, and Canon use their full business names as logos, but each logo uses distinct fonts and colors.

5. Combination mark logos

Sometimes it’s not enough to have an image or your brand name as a logo. Consider a combination mark as an alternative.

A combination mark combines images and words to create a unique brand image. The images and words can often be used separately or together to represent the brand.

Famous brands such as Oando, Dangote, First Bank, Burger King, Rolex, Nike, Dove, and Amazon use combination mark logos.

Combination logos let you extend your brand to different mediums without always using your brand name. For example, Adidas often uses just the image of its brand on hats, t-shirts, and other clothing. Because of brand awareness, people can quickly identify those items made by Adidas.

6. Emblem logos

Emblem logos combine a font within a symbol or icon. We often see them used by universities, vintage brands, and formal establishments. The elements of the emblem logo generally cannot be separated like combination mark logos. But that doesn’t make them less popular. BMW, Porsche, Rotary and Warner Brothers, among many other famous brands, use emblem logos.

If you want to use an emblem logo for your brand, stick to a bold font, avoid clashing colours and create a brand symbol that perfectly ties everything. The finished emblem should be harmonious and memorable.

7. Abstract logos

Abstract logos use unique symbols to represent your brand. This type of logo symbolically shows what your company does.

Abstract logos are easier to remember if they are distinct. However, the symbol you use must be unique. If you use a generic or common symbol, your logo will be forgettable and not distinguishable from thousands of others.

Adidas, Pepsi, Nike and NBC use abstract logos. These famous companies have established brands and have spent a lot of money on marketing. So, it’s not surprising that people recognize their logo.

Dos and Don’ts of Logo Creation

• Make sure your logo is clear, simple, and straightforward.

• Choose colours that complement each other. Avoid using complicated colours or using too many colours. Be sure that your logo can work when printed in black and white.

• Use clear and easy-to-read fonts.

• Consider your audience and how your logo would appeal to them.

• Don’t over-complicate your logo. If the design is too busy, your logo will be impossible to read or remember.

• Avoid generic and template-based logos.

• Don’t copy popular logo designs.

Last line

It’s not easy to create the perfect logo. There are many things to consider but remember that all famous companies started small. By focusing on your brand’s style and target audience, you can create a unique logo that best represents your business brand.