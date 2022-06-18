The Luxury Network Nigeria hosts members’networking forum

The Luxury Network Nigeria, a private membership club for luxury business owners and enthusiasts in Nigeria, hosted their first members’ networking forum for the year on the theme, “The Future of Luxury in Nigeria,” on Thursday 9th of June 2022 at the ultramodern Affinity Art Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exclusive event, which was the organization’s initiative to bring members together, celebrate strategic partnerships already being formed within the network, and promote the need to continue creating unique partnerships, was hosted by Ms. Bukky George-Taylor—the Director of Strategic Partnerships, The Luxury Network Nigeria and the CEO of Robert Taylor Media. The event commenced with a welcome introduction by Mr. Samuel Abiola-Jacobs—the Managing Director, The Luxury Network Nigeria, after which the host facilitated an open discussion on The Future of Luxury in Nigeria.

Emphasising on the importance of such members’ networking event, Mr. Samuel Abiola-Jacobs said, “One of the core benefits of The Luxury Network’s membership is to give active members the opportunity to regularly connect with other like-minded luxury brand directors, as well as attend pre-arranged meetings to present and discuss new business development ideas. We are glad to have hosted this event to help us establish that the future of luxury in Nigeria is actually hinged on creating unique partnerships and collaboration that will raise the prestige and awareness of our brands while birthing new ideas for an evolving industry.”

Guests who attended the networking event included Mr. Teka Jibril—the Regional Director (Africa) of RIF Trust, Mr. Abasam Onyia—the Director Business Development of SANTIS by Paelon, Ms. Wumi Jubril—the CEO of SRS Collection, Mr. Eddie Madaki—the Meta Luxury Manager of William Grant Nigeria, Mrs. Oyetola Okusanya—the CEO of C&C Luxury, Mrs. Moni Aisida—the Gallery Manager of Affinity Art Gallery, Ms. Yetty Ogunnubi—the CEO of The YD Company, among other distinguished members and partners of the affinity group.

Guests were welcomed to a luxury cocktail reception courtesy of The Balvenie, and were satiated with exquisite canapes as they feasted their eyes on an amazing array of artworks that beautified the room.

