The Lawyer’s Cupboard

Kelvin and I met at my father’s Chambers over twenty six years ago and we were married for twenty four years. He was fresh out of law school just like me. He was passionate about the job and was eager to learn and grow. He worked long hours and he worked really hard. My Dad loved him. What was there not to love about him anyway? He was a pleasant young man.

It wasn’t love at first sight for us but working together brought us close. We fell in love along the way, so when he popped the question and asked me to be his wife, it was only natural for me to accept his proposal.

Being married to Kelvin was one of the wisest decisions I ever took. I couldn’t have made a better choice. He was a good husband and a fantastic father to our three children. We were partners both at work and at home and we totally enjoyed it.

Dad passed on a few years later and he died a happy man because he trusted Kelvin and I to continue the legacy he had built over the years which was exactly what we did… Kelvin and I continued to break into uncharted territories. We ran a very reputable law firm.

After some years, I felt like I needed to take on new challenges so I quit my law practice and delved into the oil and gas industry. It was a risk that paid off. Life was good for us.

Kelvin was a fine lawyer, one of the best that I know. His job took him out of town most of the time, as a matter of fact, he was almost always on the road. I didn’t like this but I got used to it.

Something was about to happen that would change our lives forever. Kelvin was scheduled to embark on one of his trips but I didn’t want him to go. I had a bad feeling about his one and as much as I tried, I couldn’t stop him because he continued to insist that this was a very important case that he had to handle by himself. He was gone for about three weeks and we kept in touch all the time.

I was expecting Kelvin back home that particular evening but he was running late…this wasn’t unusual considering how traffic could be sometimes.

Imagine my shock when the driver called at past 9pm, to inform me that there had been an accident. He couldn’t say much but mentioned the name of the hospital where my husband had been taken to.

I sat at the hospital reception looking devastated. The visibly shaken driver didn’t have any explanation for me. I felt like killing him. Suddenly a door flew open and the doctor came out and called for, “Mrs Macaulay..the wife of Mr Kelvin Macaulay”. I stood up and walked towards him just as another young lady dashed past me and ran to the doctor.. “Yes, I am his wife she said”.

I felt color drain from my face. “What the hell was she talking about?”

“Excuse me! Who are you?” I asked her visibly irritated.

“I am Lilian Macaulay, the wife of Kelvin Macaulay”.

I turned to the doctor and said, “please ignore this one, clearly she must be mistaken. My name is Martha Macaulay, please can I see my husband?”

The young lady staggered back and almost fell down. She looked like she had just seen a ghost, her eyes bulged out of their sockets as she whispered, “But you’re dead”.

She turned to the driver, pleading with her eyes, asking him to say something but he just stood there shaking like a leaf in winter. One thing was clear, Kelvin’s driver knew this Lilian girl..

“Me dead” I retorted. “You obviously have the wrong person”.

We were causing a scene so the doctor suggested we went to his office. Kelvin was in a coma, he was in ICU and there was nothing anyone could do. In the mean time we had the Mrs Macaulay issue to resolve. I insisted on seeing my husband and Lilian tagged along as well.

In the doctor’s office, we were told that hubby was brought in by eye witnesses who happened to be at the scene of the accident…it was a hit and run.

While attending to Kelvin, the doctor had found his phone and he decided to call the last two dialled numbers … Wifey and driver. Turns out that Wifey was Lilian.

I interrupted the doctor and told him that I was Kelvin’s wife of over 24years and I had no idea what was going on. At this point, Lilian started to cry uncontrollably. When she found her voice, she managed to tell us in between sobs that she has been married to Kelvin for 12 years and they had two kids together. I didn’t believe her until the driver confirmed what she said.

Kelvin had lied to Lilian that his first wife, Martha was dead. He also lied that Martha had been heartbroken because she couldn’t have a child. The thought of being childless made her sick until she died.

Martha listened in shock as Lilian painted a picture of Kelvin that she could not believe. We found out that the driver was his right hand man. Kelvin made him swear to secrecy and in return he was rewarded handsomely. I could not believe that my husband of over 24 years was living a double life.. keeping two families in different parts of town for several years without being found out..

I had no reason to be angry with Lilian, the poor girl had been lied to just as I had been deceived. There was nothing we could do except wait…wait for the monster of a man to come out of coma and face us. I was stark raving mad, I was angry but I prayed for him every day. Yes, I prayed for him to get well so that I could have my own pound of flesh.

This was Kelvin, my partner and best friend, the hardworking love of my life that could never hurt a fly. What did I ever do to him to deserve this?

You know what hurt me the most? Kelvin was pronounced brain dead three months later and had to be taken off life support. How could he be dead?. This fool had skeletons in his cupboard, how could he get off so easily with this.

I had never been so angry in my life. I slapped him on the face, I hit his cold lifeless body and shook him hard. I shouted at him to get up and man up to his “irresponsibilties”. The nurses dragged me out of the room as I continued to kick and punch the air.

I look at Lilian and her kids and I feel sorry for them. I feel more sorry for myself because Kelvin cheated me. He cheated me in life and even in death.

Now everyone is asking me about the funeral arrangements but I am numb. Should I be bothered? As far as I am concerned, his body can be fed to the dogs for all I care.

Udy Osaro-Edobor

udy1717@gmail.com

@udys_chapter.