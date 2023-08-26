TEDxBauchi: Creating environment for topical conversations to spur action

Committed to creating an environment where topical conversations can be explored in a constructive manner, leading to specific calls to action, TEDxBauchi has continued to champion this narrative.

Bauchi is a land of promise and home to commerce, tourism, entertainment, technology, and innovations and, in many respects.

TEDx Bauchi held its maiden edition of the annual TEDx Bauchi conference. As an independently organized event, the TEDxBauchi was organized by dynamic volunteers with passion to champion a positive change in their community through TEDx Global vision of Ideas Worth Spreading. TEDx is a global platform dedicated to the power of ideas to change our societies.

The event welcomed an intimate gathering of 800+ attendees that aims at fostering learning, inspiring action and promoting ideas for a better Nigeria. The theme of the event, “Changing the Narrative”, represents a call to “be more and do more.”

It is a call to explore how we can shift perspectives and alter preconceived notions to create a new and more positive story. It invites participants to challenge the status quo, think critically, and look beyond surface-level issues to create a new narrative that is inclusive, innovative, and progressive. Your voice is an important part of that message, and we are pleased to have you on our platform.

The event which was held on the 19th of August 2023, had notable guests as speakers. Some of which are Eugenia Abu, Broadcast Journalist and CEO; Eugenia Abu Media Team; Ordinary President Ahmed Isah, Founder and CEO, Human Rights Radio and Television; Aisha ALI-GOMBE, Associate Professor, Louisiana State University; and Saied Tafida, National Coordinator, Public Finance for SDGs, UNDP.

Others include Hammed Kayode Alabi, Coordinator Refugee Education, UK; Jamila Idris, CEO Milaris Consult; and Engr. Ayuba Dauda Katagum, CEO Doxxie Global Solutions.

As an SDG advocate, Saied Tafida believes every sector with a solid sustainability plan could stand the test of time. While Aisha Ali-Gombe, the 2nd TEDx Bauchi Speaker, opened the minds of the audience on how big steps required big sacrifices, Eugenia Abu with her rope, could demonstrate that living for oneself alone had no meaning. In her words, “It is the relationships you build and the people whose narrative you change that make you who you are”.

Jamila Idris who has been able to build a strong entrepreneurial background explained that in fact, success isn’t lonely at the top like people think.

Ummusalma Angale, a poet and spoken word artist described the relevance of changing the narrative.

King Bawa on his part, explained how societal stereotype had eaten the freewill of people and instilled fear in them of which his song, “I am North” was a liberation from that mindset.

In the words of Ahmed Isah, the Ordinary President, “I am ordinary, the only thing that is extraordinary is what God has been using me to do in the lives of people and therefore encouraged that young people embrace social justice.”

Ayuba Dauda through his business experience addressed the audience on how building social relationships helped in building relevance as well as getting the job done.